Is Phasmophobia Coming to PlayStation?

Image: Kinetic Games.

Console players have more reasons to celebrate, as Kinetic Games revealed that their acclaimed co-op ghost-hunting simulator Phasmophobia will be arriving on three new platforms in August, apart from its current PC one. But will the game arrive for PlayStation consoles, or will it be an Xbox and PC exclusive? Now, here’s whether or not Phasmophobia will be available on PlayStation consoles.

Will Phasmophobia be Available on PlayStation 4 and 5?

Yes, Phasmophobia will also be arriving for PlayStation in August. But there’s a catch, as unfortunately for all hoping to join in on the fun on their PS4s, PlayStation Phasmophobia players will only be able to hunt on PlayStation 5 and on PlayStation VR2.

You can check out the official trailer focused on the game’s arrival on consoles below, which showcases all of its upcoming available platforms (PS5, PSV2, Xbox Series X/S).

Will The PlayStation Versions of Phasmophobia Have Crossplay?

As clarified by the game’s developing team in a reply on Twitter, all versions of Phasmophobia will feature optional crossplay, thus allowing players on all platforms (including PC) to choose whether or not they want to play with friends or players on other consoles/platforms.

Yes, crossplay will be optional on all platforms — Phasmophobia (@KineticGame) June 13, 2023

Will You Be Able to Transfer Your Progress From PC to PlayStation?

Currently, there is no information regarding whether or not those currently playing the game on PC will be able to transfer their progress to any of the future console versions. It’s important to point out that, in order for it to happen it is very likely that players will need to link their accounts using either a new tool or maybe an official third-party software.

It is also vital o point out that although things would be a little more simple if the game was also available on the Epic Games Store, given the platform’s linking feature, Phasmophobia is currently only available on Steam.

- This article was updated on June 13th, 2023