Is Resident Evil Village Coming to Game Pass, Xbox or PC

The release of Resident Evil Village and there are a ton of ways to play, but is Game Pass one of them? Microsoft’s subscription service has simply exploded in the last few years with many massive AAA titles being offered at no additional charge right at launch. And after partnering with EA to include the basic EA Access vault of games, even third party releases are hitting in large numbers. But will Capcom follow EA’s lead? They already have a lot of games on there, including Resident Evil 7. So, is Resident Evil Village coming to Game Pass on Xbox or PC?

Is Resident Evil Village Coming to Game Pass for Xbox or PC

So far, the answer is no unfortunately. There’s been no official announcement that Resident Evil Village will be coming to Xbox Game Pass for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, or PC. However, things can always change down the road. RE7 was only added last September, likely to give players time to check it out before RE8 arrived this month. So could it come to the subscription service in the future? Definitely.

Capcom has been a solid supporter of Game Pass on both Xbox and PC. Monster Hunter World is currently available on there as of this writing. Though the Resident Evil series hasn’t seen as much support. There’s no RE2 or 3 Remake available despite those games being out for quite a while now. So while we’ve seen the series jump to Game Pass it has been slow and cautious, it seems. But RE8 is a bit of a different beast to the remakes, which capitalized on nostalgia surrounding the original games, giving players more confidence in their purchase.

So while that may not be the answer you wanted when asking is Resident Evil Village coming to Game Pass on Xbox or PC, things can always change in the future. Keep an eye out for news and check back here for any potential updates.