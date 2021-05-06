PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC players around the world are prepping to play Resident Evil Village this weekend, but can Switch players get their hopes up for a future release? That’s the question on a lot of Nintendo fans’ minds as the newest release in Capcom’s long running survival-horror series hits the market to already solid critical acclaim. Will Ethan Winters and buff Chris Redfield be appearing on Nintendo’s latest console? Is Resident Evil Village coming to Switch?

Is Resident Evil Village Coming to Nintendo Switch

The answer as of now is “no”, unfortunately but things could change down the road. There is no official announcement surrounding a release of Resident Evil Village on Nintendo Switch. However, Capcom loves to surprise us and there are some facts that make its release actually somewhat likely, though perhaps not how you will want to play it.

The Switch is easily the least powerful of the current slate of consoles. Even if you’re playing on PS4 or Xbox One, the hardware is quite a bit beefier than what’s inside the Switch. This has caused a lot of issues for third party developers, trying to cram experiences made for super computers onto a device that sits somewhere between a low end PC and a smartphone. The Switch definitely punches above its weight, delivering some of the most amazing, jaw dropping, gorgeous, and innovative gaming experiences around, but it’s always a bit of a struggle.

To get around this some companies, including Capcom, have relied on cloud gaming technology. This is the case for Resident Evil Village’s predecessor, RE7. A Japan exclusive cloud version of the game launched in 2018 that required players to pay for 180 day tickets to play the game. It didn’t run on the Switch’s actual hardware, instead running in a server farm and sending the video signal to your Switch, the same way Control and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey are played. It’s not ideal, but for a game as technically and visually advanced as Resident Evil 7, it is the only way to get it run on Nintendo’s hardware. So that is a potential future for Resident Evil Village as well, but don’t expect it to happen any time soon, if at all.

So the answer to Is Resident Evil Village coming to Switch is a no, but with a small ray of hope for the future if you’re alright playing a cloud version instead. Still, we’ll have to wait to hear if that’s in Capcom’s plans later on.