Is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge On Game Pass or PlayStation +?

If you’re looking to get the gang together for a rousing round of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge, you may need to invest in a few copies. Or, if you are lucky, your system of choice will have the game available for free through either Xbox Game Pass on Xbox systems and PC, or the newly revamped PlayStation + Subscription that has started to include new games.

However, especially if you are planning on playing online, you’ll need to make sure that everybody has a copy of the game, so let’s dive into this guide on whether or not your platform of choice will have this available to download at no additional cost to you!

Is TMNT Shredders Revenge On Subscription Services

You’ll be happy to know, that if you are an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you’ll be able to download and play Shredders Revenge the day that it releases, as it is a Day One Game Pass Title. Those that are subscribed to the PlayStation + Service, however, will still need to purchase the title, as it is not available at no cost to subscribers.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge is available June 16th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.