Are you wondering if Xbox Live is down again? We don’t blame you because Microsoft’s Xbox Live Network has been going down recently. From game outages to scheduled maintenance, log-in issues, and problems with specific apps on the network — the last year hasn’t been kind to players worldwide. Depending on the severity, Xbox Live being down can last from a few hours to days. Unlucky for us, we are at the mercy of Microsoft. However, there are still ways to check if Xbox Live is down again and if it will affect what you are trying to accomplish.

How to Check if Xbox Live is Down Again

Not all downtime on the Xbox platforms affects things crucial to the service, like online gaming. Many times the Xbox Live Core Social and Gaming aspects of the online network are fully functional, while other aspects like purchasing content and games or DLC, or things like TV, Music, and Video aren’t working. Xbox Live also has an abundance of applications that may see trouble from time to time but don’t affect the network’s core services.

In most cases, you cannot do much to get Xbox Live back up and running on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S console. So instead, it would be best to wait for Microsoft to fix the issues. Thankfully most Xbox Live outages only last for a short period, but there is the rare instance where the service is down for an extended period.

If Xbox Live is currently down for you, and you want to see the most recent outages that have been reported, you can check out the list on the official Xbox Status page for details of what might be wrong and comments from the support team about an ETA on when Xbox Live will be fixed. In addition, you can find the most recent Xbox Live Outages for Services, Specific Games, and other aspects of the Service. You can also sign up for notifications, alerting you when something goes down or is fixed.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023