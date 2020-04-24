XCOM: Chimera Squad takes the seminal strategy series in a bold new direction, ditching the usual large scale global alien conflict in favor of a more focused cop drama set in a city where humans and aliens attempt to live in harmony in a post-invasion world. XCOM is traditionally a PC franchise first and foremost, but both 2012’s XCOM: Enemy Unknown and it’s 2016 sequel, XCOM 2, eventually made their way to Xbox and Playstation, allowing home console players to get a taste of the deep strategy gameplay that the series is famous for. Nintendo fans have typically been left out when it comes to XCOM, but things have changed recently with XCOM 2 Collection is making its way to Nintendo Switch soon. Will XCOM: Chimera Squad also come to Nintendo Switch?

Is XCOM: Chimera Squad on Nintendo Switch?

XCOM: Chimera Squad is currently not available on Nintendo Switch. At the time of writing, the game is only available on PC via Steam. The game will run on pretty old hardware though, so you might be able to play it even if your PC isn’t up to the task of running most major titles. It’s also on sale for a ridiculously cheap $10 for its first week on sale. If you miss out on the launch sale, you can pick up Chimera Squad for $20, which is still a great deal considering how long a single campaign can be.

As for a Nintendo Switch port of Chimera Squad, one is not officially confirmed at the moment, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen eventually. The series has a history of making its way to PlayStation and Xbox after an initial PC release. XCOM: Enemy Unknown launched on PS3 and Xbox 360 the same day as PC, and XCOM 2 released on PS4 and Xbox One a few months after the initial PC release, so it’s safe to assume the game will not remain a PC exclusive. Also, 2K has been doubling down on Nintendo Switch support recently, bringing its biggest franchises like BioShock, Borderlands, and XCOM to the platform, so a Nintendo Switch version of Chimera Squad is a possibility. With XCOM 2 Collection already on the way for Switch, a Chimera Squad port is a possibility, especially if the Collection sells well enough.