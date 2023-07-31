Jee Noh Shrine Puzzle Solution in BOTW: Zelda Breath of the Wild

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Trying to complete The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the wild can be a daunting task. Even after beating the game, there are still many side quests and shrines to uncover. One shrine in particular can cause some confusion with its harrowing conveyers and deadly lasers. Luckily, solving the Jee Noh Shrine in Zelda: Breath of the Wild isn’t as complicated as it might seem at first.

How to Solve the Jee Noh Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

When entering the shrine, you’ll see a ball rolling across a conveyer belt. Solving this puzzle — and the one after it — is as simple as using Stasis on the conveyer and shooting the ball with a single arrow. Angling your shot correctly will lead to you knocking the ball straight into the hole, letting you move on to the next challenge. The second puzzle is the same as the first, but with added Guardian Scouts to keep you on your toes.

The third puzzle contains two conveyer belts and a ball next to you when you enter. The opposite belt has a chest you can use Magnesis on, but what you’ll need is more uses of Stasis. Use it on the conveyer before throwing the ball in front of you. After that, you can simply crouch under the lasers or use the boxes on the side to block them, allowing you to easily move forward and claim your reward.

You can also use invincibility frames to pass the lasers in addition to the mentioned methods. Fancy tricks like shield jumping or launching the ball with Stasis won’t work nearly as well as a simple combination of brute force and good timing. As long as you make sure the power is recharged before throwing the ball each time, you should get it to the other side without any issue.

- This article was updated on July 30th, 2023