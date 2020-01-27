Is Journey to the Savage Planet on Nintendo Switch?

Journey to the Savage Planet is a quirky sci-fi adventure that sends players to the faraway planet of AR-Y 26 to research, explore, and catalog its native flora and fauna in order to determine if it is habitable for humanity. As it stands right now, the game is only available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store, but will the game ever come to Nintendo Switch?

Is Journey to the Savage Planet Coming to Switch?

For now, Journey to the Savage Planet is only officially out on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. That doesn’t mean a Nintendo Switch version couldn’t come further down the line, however. Typhoon Studios Creative Director Alex Hutchinson spoke about a potential Switch port on the Game Informer Show podcast last month, revealing that the team has been toying with the idea of bringing the game to Nintendo’s console/handheld hybrid.

“If we could ever get a Switch version together, I think it would be brilliant to have the two people next to each other,” said Hutchinson in reference to the game’s online co-op component. “We’re looking into it.”

There is also tons of other evidence supporting the idea that Journey to the Savage Planet will eventually come to Nintendo Switch. The game was rated for Switch in Brazil back in October and now the official ESRB listing for the game lists Nintendo Switch as one of the platforms the game is on. Of course, none of this officially confirms anything, but it’s highly likely that a Switch port will happen sometime down the line.

Switch ports sometimes launch later than their current-gen and PC counterparts so developers can take the extra time needed to optimize the game for Nintendo’s hardware. If expansive, graphically-intensive titles like The Outer Worlds and Doom Eternal can run on the Switch, then there’s definitely a possibility that Journey to the Savage Planet can as well.

If news of a Switch port ever surfaces, we’ll update this article accordingly.

- This article was updated on:January 27th, 2020