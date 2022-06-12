June 13 Wordle Answer: Hints and Solution for Wordle 359

Do you want your streak to sink or swim?

June 11th, 2022 by Elliott Gatica

Don’t feel discouraged with the last few days of Wordle that may have put your streaks on the line. Some of these words like GIRTH and PIETY were so out of the blue (who actually uses these on a day-to-day basis?). Anyhow, we’ll help you maintain your streaks and high records with our helpful guides. Here are your hints and the answer for the Wordle of June 13.

Hints for Wordle June 13

Here are some hints that can help you out in figuring out today’s Wordle answer.

  • This word is the opposite of sink.
  • It can be a noun or a verb depending on its usage.
  • This word contains two vowels.
  • This word starts with a consonant.
  • This word contains one syllable.
  • There are no repeated letters.

Toady’s Wordle 358 Answer

Should the hints above not suffice or you just want the answer, it’ll be listed down below.

Wordle-June-13-Answer

The answer to the June 13 Wordle is FLOAT.

How Does Wordle Work?

For those who are not on social media, Wordle is a free browser-based game where you have six attempts to guess what the word of the day is. You have to input five-letter words that exist in the English language, but with each word you put, the game will give you clues based on the letters you used.

It’ll tell you if each letter used is in the word of the day based on three colors. A letter in green means that this letter exists in the word of the day and it’s in the correct position. A yellow letter means that it exists, but is needed elsewhere in the word.

Letters in grey mean that they do not exist in the word at all. Because of that, you should take note to not repeat it in subsequent tries. You can be putting other words using different letters to either get more greens or yellows or to rule out any other unneeded ones to make the game easier.

You can play Wordle for free via the New York Times’ website on a mobile device or PC.

