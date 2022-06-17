June 18 Wordle Answer: Hints and Solution for Wordle 364

Just one day until we hit the big 3-6-5 and it’s amazing how strong the game of Wordle continues to sweep the internet. At least this has somewhat of a higher value of productivity compared to scrolling through social media. In any case, you’re here for the Wordle of June 18 like hints and the answer, so we have you covered. Just a heads up: today’s Wordle might actually ruin people’s records!

Hints for Wordle June 18

Here are some hints that should point you to or at least close to today’s answer.

This word is used to describe a specific type of seed used to produce chocolate.

The word is a noun.

This word starts with a consonant.

There are two unique vowels used in this word.

One of these vowels is repeated, bumping it up to 3 vowels being used in total.

The consonant used in the beginning is also repeated.

Today’s Wordle 364 Answer

Should the hints above not suffice or you just want the answer, it’ll be listed down below.

The answer to the June 18 Wordle is CACAO.

Yes, like the chocolate product.

How Does Wordle Work?

Wordle is a word-guessing game where you have six attempts per day to guess the word of the day. Each word in the game consists of five letters, so keep that in mind as your start brainstorming answers. When you guess your first word, you should try starting with a word that contains all unique letters. This is a solid strategy to use because as you enter more words, the letters in each word are given back to you in the form of three colors.

Getting grey indicates that the letter in your word does not exist, so you know to not use it again in future tries. Yellow means that the letter used in your word exists in the word of the day, but is needed elsewhere in terms of position. Finally, green indicates that it’s right where it needs to be in the word you’re looking for.

You can play Wordle for free right now on the New York Times’ website via smart device or PC.