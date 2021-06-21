Update 1.3 has arrived for Knockout City, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. If you’re playing on PlayStation 4 or PS5, then this patch is called update 1.30. On all other platforms, though, it should just be Knockout City version 1.3. This update addresses a crashing problem on Nintendo Switch, fixes a bug where a third player could somehow join a 1v1 match, and fixes a ton of other issues as well. Here’s everything new with Knockout City update 1.3.

Knockout City Update 1.3 Patch Notes

Switch players who were previously encountering a crash that kept them on the loading screen will now be able to load into the game

A third player will no longer be able to erroneously join in a 1v1 Face Off Private Match during match countdown

Fixed a bug where players held in ball form were not damaged by Bomb Ball blasts. Ultimate Throws already correctly KO’d held players, so this now behaves more consistently, as one would expect with explosions

On PC, the game will no longer “duck” or lower the volume when other application audio is played

Fixed several instances of rare crashes

Geo/Object Interaction Opponent and player outlines are now properly fading as they get closer to the camera on PC The Watertower in the Hideout was shifted slightly to prevent players from hiding inside it Fixed geofading on the vent on the rooftop of Hideout spawn point, so it will now be translucent when the camera clips through it on PC Fixed issues of various outfits clipping in idle poses and animations When gliding, the entire streamer tips on the Paper Lanterns Glider now appear

Performance Reported cases of mouse lag and stutter for PC players have been improved Improved transition to different screen resolutions when swapping between different monitors Improved graphics driver updates should now prevent reported instances of visual corruption

UI Social Menus When being invited to switch crews, pressing the “Cancel” option no longer backs out of the “Accept/Decline” options on the Invite Players sending friend requests at the same time will only see one notification After being removed from the Hideout for being idle, players will no longer receive invite notifications Communication-restricted accounts can no longer falsely interact with the chat button prompt on match setup/results on Switch Origin players will now know when someone has accepted their KO City friend request The Recent Players menu will now accurately populate after a match Fixed an issue where Group Invites would rarely not notify players that they had been invited Animated Crew Banners now include the animated segment in the Social Menu Find a Crew, Crew Results, and Player Names now appear in alphabetical order Menus Fixed a bug that blocked access to the remap Gameplay Controls menu Fixed an issue where empty Player Icons appeared on the opposite side while selecting teams Matchmaking widget will now reduce to low profile display while viewing the Legal screen Included a URL for a missing Network error message when reconnecting after Xbox is put into a suspended state Updated the Privacy and Cookie Policy text in languages other than English Removed various instances of placeholder text found in-game Audio On PC, the game will no longer “duck” or lower the volume when other application audio is played Background music audio is no longer muffled if users are caught in a bomb ball explosion during the slo-mo sequence A group member who tries to change inaccessible privacy settings will now hear the proper sound effects The “By the Horns” KO Effect is now consistent with other sound effect volume Group members who did not initiate matchmaking will now hear matchmaking music and sound effects when matchmaking has begun League Play progression UI no longer triggers on Spectators who are viewing a Street Play match Fixed a rare issue where players received multiple notifications after completing a street play match Fixed an issue where Players saw multiple idle poses more than once after equipping different body types and returning to the customization menu The “Enter” key will now work reliably in Redeem Code menu on PC UI will now not overlap for a spectator if they join another player who is on the match results screen Fixed an error where players who canceled the news screen at a specific moment will no longer be stuck in “Grabbing News” Fixed an issue where the spectator player camera appeared beneath the level when they were KO’d Players who now try to boot the game from Origin in Offline Mode will no longer erroneously dismiss an error message Players on some platforms will now correctly see the option to purchase the game After Completing a Crew Weekly Reward contract and any other contract in the same gameplay session, players will not see a placeholder prompt for the weekly reward prompt Resolution options for fullscreen mode are now listed more clearly

Misc. Gameplay Contracts Players will now have to complete the daily contract “KO Frenzy.” Previously, it was granting rewards before being completed The in-game progress of the crew contract “Rollout” no longer resets when the user travels between 8000 and 9000 meters in ball form in a single match The Weekly Reward and Season Reward contracts progress is now properly displaying after joining a crew The “KO Streaker” contract is now completing as expected Players previously did not see progression in contracts that required them to play with a friend, when they were grouped with a friend who was not a KO City friend, regardless of whether that person was a platform-specific friend. Now, contracts will progress as intended when players are grouped with a platform-specific friend who is not a KO City friend Spectating Fixed a bug where the next match would previously not start after all users have readied up in the Match Results screen of a Private Match if the Group Leader was a spectator Spectators can now see the Sniper Ball laser visual effects Spectators in private matches can now see the ‘Rematch” widget On Switch, users were able to spam Catch more rapidly than designed after performing a Dodge, because the cooldown was reduced. This made Switch not aligned with the other platforms. It has now been brought back into line Sometimes players who equipped both a new front and a new back logo would only see the back logo equipped. Now, after equipping a new front and back Crew Logo, both Logos will be properly equipped Improved loading flow when erroneously attempting to join a player who has closed the game After joining a group, matchmaking will no longer cancel on first attempt Closing the main menu while in a grouped hideout no longer causes characters to play previous animation Player nameplates for 3rd and 4th place will now appear in the KO Chaos outro cinematic When leaving a group in Quick Play, the pop-up now clarifies that you will not also leave the match Fixed an issue where canceling matchmaking with all other modes locked would cause an unexpected visual effect over locked modes

Other various bug fixes and usability improvements

Knockout City is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.