Latest Roblox News: All New Codes For Bitcoin Miner & Booth Game, Players’ Surprising Creation Adds Streaming To Experiences

Gamers may be able to have a watch party with their friends inside their favorite game very shortly if a few talented developers can get their newest creation into the mainstream Roblox world. Alongside this amazing development, we also have some amazing new codes for gamers to try out to earn some new items and goodies within their favorite experiences on the Roblox platform!

Fresh Booth Game Codes (February 2023)

Gamers hoping to set up a booth and sell some products should check out Booth Game. It works very similar to other experiences, such as Pls Donate, but rather than spending Robux, players will have the chance to make new friends and sell plenty of exciting products to people on their server.

All Working Booth Game Codes

BistroFeature – +25 Minutes

New10KLikes – 30 Minutes

BoothCleanUp – 30 Minutes

PatrickHouse – 30 Minutes

All Expired Booth Game Codes

There are currently no expired Booth Game Codes.

All Bitcoin Miner Codes (February 2023)

For those that are hoping to get rich quick, it seems that Bitcoin Miner might be the perfect experience to jump right into. Not only will gamers have the chance to score some riches in this virtual world, but they’ll also get to mess around with other Crypto in this exciting simulator!

All Working Bitcoin Miner Codes

WeekIV – Super Mining Boost

Week3 – Alien Blockhead

AnotherBlock – Concrete Block

extra – Starter Electricity Box

FreeLvl – One Level Up

SanFloor – Turn the floor into sand

All Expired Bitcoin Miner Codes

RGBUpdate

NotATrashcan

NewUI

NotAPlate

AnotherCodeOnARock

EvenMoreCodes

truckboost

GrassWall

AgainBoost

QuadBoost

ExtraBooster

BoostOnSign

UpBoost

ExchangeSkulls

thxfor100m

: )

GrassWalls

PlantWalls

Anotherblock

BtrBoost

BoosterCode

50mil

ChargedUpdate

Patch

FreeBoost

sandtower

WhiteTree

FreeCrate

GiveLantern

JustStone

Phase3

Headstart

Players Make A Working Streaming Center In Roblox

Roblox players @EraziasRBLX @BigScriptus have created a movie theatre in-game that streams episodes of Cocomelon.



The future is here. 🙏😭 pic.twitter.com/u2Ug4r1BrQ — KreekCraft (@KreekCraft) February 17, 2023

It looks like two talented Roblox fans went ahead and added something quite exciting. While the original use may be a bit meme-worthy, seeing as it can only currently play Cocomelon, it seems that not only @KreekCraft is excited about the possibilities that it could contain. Does this mean that we may have a chance to get our friends together in the future to watch a few films together in Roblox? It’s hard to say right now, but the possibilities seem to be endless at this point.

