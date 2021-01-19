League of Legends (LoL) – How to enter Season 2021 Fan Art Contest (Free iPad and Apple Pencil)

Everybody knows Riot and their games, including the most successful one of course, League of Legends. They even recently launched a mobile version of it, namely Wild Rift, which goes strong as expected. With that in mind, they took the chance to launch a Fan Art Contest during Season 2021. Artists all around the world are called to show their skills by creating an illustration that features at least one League of Legends champion and at least one character from any of their IPs (Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, Wild Rift, or Ruined King).

Aside from being a part of this franchise’s universe, what you can earn by doing so, is a free iPad and Apple Pencil. Below you’ll everything you need to know and do, in order to participate to this event.

Rules

Follow the Prompt: You must include at least ONE League of Legends champion and at least ONE other character from either Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, Wild Rift, or Ruined King

You must include at least ONE League of Legends champion and at least ONE other character from either Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, Wild Rift, or Ruined King Reporting In : You need to submit your entry only through Woobox .

: You need to submit your entry only through . English Please : If an entry has text in it, it is mandatory to be in English.

: If an entry has text in it, it is mandatory to be in English. Sign Your Work : All entries MUST include your Summoner Name and Server integrated into the upper right hand corner of your art. NO WATERMARKS

: All entries MUST include your Summoner Name and Server integrated into the upper right hand corner of your art. Size matters : 10 MB is the max size you can submit, for an illustration.

: 10 MB is the max size you can submit, for an illustration. Keep it clean : Every illustration needs to be age-appropriate for the youngest players.

: Every illustration needs to be age-appropriate for the youngest players. It Takes All Types : Entries can be digital or traditional.

: Entries can be digital or traditional. No Photos or Screenshots : Any photographic or screenshot based “illustrations” will be disqualified.

: Any photographic or screenshot based “illustrations” will be disqualified. Verified Email : Each artist who submits an entry must have a valid League of Legends Summoner Name and verified email address. Click here to verify your email.

: Each artist who submits an entry must have a valid League of Legends Summoner Name and verified email address. Click to verify your email. Eyes on the Prize: Potential winners will be contacted via the email associated with the submitter’s League of Legends account, so please make sure it’s correct before submitting your entry and watch it closely after the contest deadline

General Info

The contest started 1/18/21 at 8:00 AM PT .

. The deadline for submission for all entries is 2/1/21 at 11:59 PM PT .

. Winners will be announced and posted on or before 2/15/21 .

. The work submitted to this contest must be originally made for this contest.

Riot Games is the sole judge of the contest. All judgments are final.

Before submitting an entry read the official contest rules, here .

. When you’re ready to submit your work, head over here .

. Please note: Current partners, contractors, and employees of Riot Games are not eligible for participation in this contest.

Submissions

All entires will be judged based on 33% creativity, 33% originality, 33% visual appeal and can only be submitted through Woobox.

Prizes

The contest will have 5 Grand winners and 25 honorable mentions that will receive 3250 RP each.

5 Grand Prize Winners 12.9-inch iPad Pro Silver 512GB Wi-Fi Apple Pencil 3250 RP



25 Honorable Mentions 3250 RP



As you can see, the contest is not only fan and a chance for everyone to prove their artistic skills, but also provides some nice goodies. Make sure to follow the rules above and enter this new event with your awesome illustrations.