League of Legends Patch 11.7 Update

League of Legends Patch 11.7 is just around the corner, and a new wave of changes hit the PBE today. The splash art for Groove Nasus and Space Groove Samira is now live, along with a couple of balance changes and minor tweaks. Here’s everything you need to know.

League of Legends Patch 11.7 Changes

It looks like 11.7 will shake up the meta for good, with balance changes to multiple items and champions. On the PBE, Trinity force had its AD increased from 25 to 30, while its attack speed was lowered from 35% to 30%. Turbo Chemtank’s supercharged active movement speed was lowered from 75% to 60%, while its slow was increased from 40% to 50%.

Patch 11.7 Balance Changes

Riot Scruffy tweeted about the upcoming changes yesterday. Here’s what we know so far.

Champions Receiving Buffs

The following champions are likely to see some buffs in patch 11.7:

Kindred

Yorick

Braum

Yasuo

Mordekaiser

Lissandra

Ashe

Varus

Amumu

Champions Receiving Nerfs

These champions will likely be nerfed in 11.7:

Udyr

Hecarim

Ivern

Rell

Thresh

Alistar

Kai’sa

Tristana

Other Changes

Aside from the changes to Trinity Force and Turbo Chemtank, Serylda’s Grudge is set to receive some buffs as well. On the other hand, Essence Reaver, Lord Dominik’s Regards, and Everfrost will likely see some of their passive/system power reduced.

Space Groove Skins & Event Loot

7 (+1 Prestige) new Skins are making their way to Runeterra with the release of patch 11.7. These are:

Space Groove Blitzcrank (Legendary, 1820 RP)

Space Groove Lulu (Epic, 1350 RP)

Space Groove Lulu Prestige Edition (Mythic, 100 Prestige Points)

Space Groove Lux (Epic, 1350 RP)

Space Groove Nasus (Epic, 1350 RP)

Space Groove Nunu & Willump (Epic, 1350 RP)

Space Groove Rumble (Epic, 1350 RP)

Space Groove Samira (Epic, 1350 RP)

New loot was also added to PBE today. Here are some miscellaneous items that are now available for purchase:

Blitz Pack: Contains an assortment of Skin Shards.

Luxe Bag: Contains Skins Shards worth at least 750 RP. Multiplies Gemstone and Mythic Skin drop rates by 1.5.

Space Groove 2021 Orb: Awards a random Skin Shard with a chance to obtain a Luxe Bag. Multiplies Gemstone and Mythic Skin drop rates by 1.5.

Space Groove 2021 Token: Tokens awarded for purchasing event content or completing missions. Can be used to craft exclusive Space Groove content.

More balance changes will go live on the PBE very soon. Stay tuned to learn about them first here!