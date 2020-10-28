League of Legends has one of the most consistent schedules around when it comes to updates, as the game is continually getting new patches every few weeks. Some patches are definitely bigger than others, with this one being a little lighter ahead of the “heavy-duty” pre-season changes that will be coming in the next patch. Even though it may be light on the changes, it is still very worthwhile as it brings with it the latest champion.

League of Legends Update 10.22 Patch Notes

The songstress Seraphine makes her debut in League of Leagues along with some other changes for other chacters in such as part of patch 10.22. The full patch notes can be found on the League of Legends website or read below as well

Champions

Seraphine Runeterra’s premier idol takes the stage in 10.22.

Amumu R now stuns enemies. Improving clarity on Amumu’s ult, which should also lead to a minor bump up in his mojo. R – Curse of the Sad Mummy (Updated) Crowd Control: Roots and disarms enemies for 2 seconds ⇒ Stuns enemies for 2 seconds

Annie E now provides a shield instead of damage reduction; shield can now be cast on target ally champions; shield animation updated; cost and range increased; shield always applies to Tibbers when he’s summoned We’re giving Annie more ways to use her shield while keeping it a simple and intuitive defense when Annie just wants to play on her own. E – Molten Shield (New) Shield: Grants Annie 13/17/21/25/29% damage reduction for 3 seconds ⇒ Grants any target ally champion a 40/90/140/190/240 (+0.4 ability power) shield for 3 seconds (bonus movement speed buff is applied to the shielded target) (Updated) Shield: VFX Annie’s E now has a new animation and visual effects better scaled for other champs Cost: 20 mana ⇒ 40 mana Range: 400 (self cast) ⇒ 800 (self or ally targeted) (Updated) Targeting: Will cast on ally if targeted or if very close to targeting them (within a range of 225); otherwise will self cast (New) Proect Tibbers: Tibbers always gains the benefits of the shield, regardless of target

Ashe W arrows now increase per rank-up. Adding more satisfaction and experiential variety to her main skill to get more bang for your buck rank ups. W – Volley Arrow Per Volley: 9 at all ranks ⇒ 7/8/9/10/11

Brand Passive explosion damage decreased. E blaze spread now always spreads to nearby enemies; blaze spread radius increased; indicator now displays blaze spread radius. R fireball can now bounce back to Brand; bounce priority updated. Once upon a time, Brand was a mid laner—but in recent history, he’s found a comfortable home as a support. To give him some steam, we’re firing up his offense to promote a more aggressive playstyle. In addition, we tapped down the percentage damage that support Brands typically rely on in order to even out his overall power. Altogether, this should help Brand feel equipped to blaze back into mid without overstepping his current strength as a support. Passive – Blaze Marked Explosion Damage: 12-16% (+0.015 per 100 ability power) ⇒ 10-14% (+0.02 per 100 ability power) E – Conflagration (New) Blaze Spread: Spreads to nearby units when cast on a blazed target ⇒ Now always spreads to nearby enemies (Updated) Blaze Spread Radius: When cast on a blazed target, spreads to units within 375 range ⇒ When cast on a blazed target, spreads to units within 600 range. When cast on a normal target, spreads to units within 300 range. (New) Blaze Spread Radius Indicator: Now displays a brief indicator for the spread range R – Pyroclasm (New) Fireball Source: Pyroclasm can now bounce back to Brand (bounces off Brand will “stick” to Brand slightly longer to temper 0-distance instant bursts) (Updated) Bounce Priority: Enemy champions > Brand > Any valid bounce target

Galio E now has a minimum dash distance. A consistency change to ensure players don’t accidentally zero-cast their dash, while also giving Galio’s enemies more opportunities to dodge it. E – Justice Punch (New) Wind It Up: Justice Punch now has a minimum 250 dash distance (starting from E origination, not the dashback)

Jinx E now deals all damage upfront. This clarity tweak on Jinx’s Chompers should provide more visible and appreciable damage. E – Flame Chompers! (Updated) Explosion Burn: Deals damage over 1.5 seconds ⇒ Deals all damage upfront

Karthus Q base damage reduced. Karthus is too reliable of a jungle, mid, and bot pick because he can permashove waves and permaclear camps with little to no cost. We’re lowering his ability to deal sustained damage and gain massive leads so that his opponents have a chance to fight back. Q – Lay Waste Base Damage: 50/70/90/110/130 ⇒ 45/65/85/105/125

LeBlanc E cost decreased; E base damage increased; E delayed damage increased. Smoke and mirrors aside, LeBlanc has been in a weak spot across all levels of play. We’re giving her another trick up her sleeve by jazzing up one of her more underwhelming and underappreciated abilities. This should encourage players to rely more on her E, which is often left at rank one until late in the game. E – Ethereal Chains Cost: 70 mana ⇒ 50 mana Base Damage: 40/60/80/100/120 ⇒ 50/70/90/110/130 Delayed Damage: 70/110/150/190/230 ⇒ 80/120/160/200/240

Lulu Q base damage decreased later. Top Lulu has been doing too well in Skilled play, and all that glitters is not gold. We’re reducing her scaling damage to mitigate her ability to consistently harass opponents and waveclear. Q – Glitterlance 80/125/170/215/260 ⇒ 80/115/150/185/220

Nasus R bonus resistances increased; bonus resistances per second removed. One more clarity check, this time to make Nasus’ ultimate feel more intuitive. We also don’t think he’d be able to resist the overall buff. R – Fury of the Sands Bonus Resistances: 15/35/55 ⇒ 40/55/70 (Removed) Bonus Resistances Per Second: Nasus no longer gains 1/2/3 bonus resistances per second

Samira Base attack damage and armor reduced. Samira has quickly made her mark as a powerhouse ADC who can effortlessly slash, bash, and dash into a snowbally lead. We’re pulling out some of her early brawling power to reduce her reliability. Base Stats Attack Damage: 59 ⇒ 57 Armor: 28 ⇒ 26

Sejuani R base and max damage increased. The jungle meta has turned a cold shoulder to Sejuani. It’s finally time to give our favorite boar some love and release Sejuani and Bristle from their cages glacial prison. R – Glacial Prison Base Damage: 100/125/150 ⇒ 125/150/175 Maximum Damage: 150/250/350 ⇒ 200/300/400 (same values for explosion damage)

Xayah Base attack speed growth increased. The current marksman ecosystem hasn’t been well-suited for this marksbird. We’re buffing up her ability to let her feathers fly. Base Stats Attack Speed Growth: 3.3% ⇒ 3.9%

Zed E base damage reduced later. Bringing down some of Zed’s reliable damage so that he has to lean more on other parts of his kit to get ya. E – Shadow Slash Base Damage: 70/95/120/145/170 ⇒ 70/90/110/130/150



Pet Range Indicators

We’ve added range indicators for champion clones and pets that snap back when exceeding their range. The indicator is centered around the clone/pet and will only appear when the unit is within 500 range of the teleport leash.

Shaco R – Hallucinate: Added for clone.

Annie R – Summon; Tibbers!: Added for pet (Tibbers).



Clash Updates

Clash teams can now have up to 20 invites out at a time. Once your team fills up, all open invites will be cancelled. In addition, the Shadow Isles Cup schedule is now live in the client! Note that it’s taking place after the season ends next month, so the VP you earn won’t count for End of Season 2020 Rewards. We’ll let you know when tournament VP will begin counting for End of Season 2021 Rewards.

URF Balance Changes

10.22 Buffs Anivia: +15% damage dealt & -10% damage taken ⇒ +15% damage dealt & -15% damage taken Fiddlesticks: +10% damage dealt, -10% damage taken, & +10% healing ⇒ +10% damage dealt, -15% damage taken, & +10% healing Kassadin: -5% damage taken ⇒ +5% damage dealt & -5% damage taken Nami: +5% damage taken & -10% healing ⇒ +5% damage taken & -5% healing Vladimir: -8% damage dealt, +8% damage taken, & -5% healing ⇒ -8% damage dealt, +5% damage taken, & -5% healing Yone: +10% damage dealt & -10% damage taken ⇒ +10% damage dealt & -15% damage taken

10.22 Nerfs Bard: +20% damage dealt & -20% damage taken ⇒ +15% damage dealt & -20% damage taken Fiora: -5% damage dealt, +5% damage taken, & -5% healing ⇒ -10% damage dealt, +5% damage taken, & -5% healing Jinx: +3% damage dealt & -5% damage taken ⇒ +3% damage dealt & -3% damage taken Nunu & Willump: +8% damage dealt, -10% damage taken, & +10% healing ⇒ +8% damage dealt, -8% damage taken, & +8% healing Pantheon: +8% damage dealt & -10% damage taken ⇒ +8% damage dealt & -8% damage taken Rammus: +8% damage dealt & -10% damage taken ⇒ +8% damage dealt & -5% damage taken Rek’Sai: +10% damage dealt & -15% damage taken ⇒ +10% damage dealt & -12% damage taken Yuumi: -20% damage dealt, +20% damage taken, -30% healing, & +100% E cooldown ⇒ -20% damage dealt, +20% damage taken, -30% healing, & +150% E cooldown



Bug Fixes/QOL Changes

Pinging Kai’Sa’s abilities when they’re evolved will note it in chat

Fixed a bug with Rengar’s R – Thrill of the Hunt warning SFX and his growl SFX when near targets

Yuumi’s Q – Prowling Projectile now properly procs Manaflow Band

PsyOps Kayle’s R – Divine Judgement no longer triggers a series of flashes across the screen when activated

Fizz’s R – Chum the Waters SFX are no longer audible in Fog of War

Selecting a different series Eternal no longer causes the player’s Ranked border not to display on the loading screen

Fixed some ability queueing issues with LeBlanc’s R – Mimic (Distortion)

Akali’s E – Shuriken Flip recast will no longer fizzle if she tries to reactivate it too quickly after marking her W – Twilight Shroud

Aphelios’ Q – Crescendum sentries are no longer pushed towards Sion when he casts E – Roar of the Slayer

Certain Ziggs skins’ E – Hexplosive Minefield now properly render over impassable terrain

Rift Herald’s unique global SFX now properly play at her death even if a team does not have vision on her

Upcoming Skins & Chromas