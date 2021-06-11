Update 11.12 has arrived for League of Legends. As described by the developers, the update is a smaller one, working to fix a few small issues for 11.13, which promises to be a more substantial overhaul of some system-level features. The 11.12 update comes alongside a new rework of Dr. Mundo and Poolparty skins for Braum and Sett. While this isn’t a huge update, players can still expect some balance changes, and the addition of new content and a champion rework helps to ease the wait for the next big update. Here’s everything new and different in patch 11.12.

League of Legends Update 11.12 Patch Notes

Aphelios

Base magic resist and AD growth increased. Severum’s maximum number of attacks decreased; on-hit damage increased; healing from basic attacks decreased; healing from abilities increased. Crescendum’s mini Chakram damage decreased; sentry damage increased.

Base Stats Magic Resist 26 ⇒ 30 Ad Growth 2.4 ⇒ 3

Q – Severum, the Scythe Pistol Maximum Number of Attacks 6 (+1 per 33% bonus attack speed) ⇒ 6 (+1 per 50% bonus attack speed) On-hit Damange 10-30 (+21-30% bonus AD) (level 1/3/5/7/11/13) ⇒ 10-40 (+20-35% bonus AD) (level 1/3/5/7/11/13) Healing from Basic Attacks 3-20% (level 1-18) ⇒ 3-10% (level 1-18) Healing from Abilities 3-20% (level 1-18) ⇒ 9-30% (level 1-18)

Q – Crescendum, the Chakram Mini Chakram Damage 24%-164% AD (scales non-linearly with 1-20 mini Chakrams) ⇒ 15%-138.5% AD (scales nonlinearly with 1-20 mini Chakrams) Sentry Damage 25-85 (+35-50% bonus AD) ⇒ 31-100 (+40-60% bonus AD



Draven

Q bonus damage increased.

Q – Spinning Axe Bonus Damage 35/40/45/50/55 (+65/75/85/95/105% bonus AD) ⇒ 40/45/50/55/60 (+70/80/90/100/110% bonus AD)

Gnar Base attack damage decreased.

Base Stats Attack Damage 59 ⇒ 57



Hecarim

Base armor increased. Q damage ratio increased.

Base Stats Armor 32 ⇒ 35

Q – Rampage Damage Ratio 75% bonus AD ⇒ 85% bonus AD



Illaoi

Base mana growth increased.

Base Stats Mana Growth 40 ⇒ 50



Jarvan IV

W cooldown decreased.

W – Golden Aegis Cooldown 12 seconds ⇒ 9 seconds



Kai’sa

Q cooldown increased early.

Q – Icathian Rain Cooldown 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds ⇒ 10/9/8/7/6 seconds



Malphite

W on-hit damage increased.

W – Thunderclap On-Hit Damage 10/20/30/40/50 (+10% armor) ⇒ 15/25/35/45/55 (+15% armor)



Rammus

W base bonus armor increased. R cooldown decreased.

W – Defensive Ball Curl Base Bonus Armor 30 ⇒ 40

R – Soaring Slam Cooldown 130/110/90 seconds ⇒ 110/95/80 seconds



Nasus

Passive life steal decreased.

Passive – Soule Eater Life Steal 12/18/24% (level 1/7/13) ⇒ 10/16/22% (level 1/7/13)



Renketon

Q non-champion healing reduced.

Q – Cull the Meek Non-Champion Healing 3/4/5/6/7 (+4% bonus AD) ⇒ 2/3/4/5/6 (+3% bonus AD) Empowered Non-Champion Healing 9/12/15/18/21 (+12% bonus AD) ⇒ 6/9/12/15/18 (+9% bonus AD)



Talon

W initial damage decreased; and return damage increased.

W – Rake Initial Damage 45/60/75/90/105 (+55% bonus AD) ⇒ 40/50/60/70/80 (+40% bonus AD) Return Damage 45/70/95/120/145 (+70% bonus AD) ⇒ 50/80/110/140/170 (+80% bonus AD)



Udyr

R cone damage decreased.

R – Phoenix Stance Cone Damage 60/110/160/210/260/310 (70% AP) ⇒ 50/95/140/185/230/275 (80% AP)



Varus

W maximum bonus damage decreased.

W – Blighted Quiver Maximum Bonus Damage from Target’s Missing Health 10.8/14.4/18/21.6/25.2% ⇒ 9/12/15/18/21%



Wukong

Base damage growth decreased. Q damage ratio decreased.

Base Stats Attack Damage Growth 4 ⇒ 3.5

Q – Crushing Blow Damage Ratio 50% bonus AD ⇒ 45% bonus AD



Ziggs

Q base damage increased later. R missile speed increased.

Q – Bouncing Bomb Base Damage 85/130/175/220/265 ⇒ 85/135/185/235/285

R – Mega Inferno Bomb Missile Speed 1550 ⇒ 2250 (minimum 1.2 seconds travel time)



Bugfixes/QOL Changes

Recolored Traditional Karma’s ability VFX

Battlecast Skarner’s VO when he purchases Frostfire Gauntlet has been restored

Fixed Warden’s Mail and Randuin’s Omen’s tooltips to properly count blocked damage from their Rock Solid passives

Black Cleaver now properly appears in the Movement tab of the in-game shop

Gragas’ W – Drunken Rage now properly triggers Manaflow Band and Tear of the Goddess

Poppy’s W – Steadfast Presence now properly works against Stridebreaker’s Halting Slash passive

Trundle’s Passive – King’s Tribute no longer triggers if he’s near Baron Nashor a few seconds after it spawns

Dead allies can no longer stack Demolish with the player against the same turret

As was stated above, these patch notes are mostly just balanced changes meant to rework some of the competitive meta in the game. However, the addition of the Poolparty skins is a fun way to usher in the summer season, and Riot has promised to provide us with more substantial updates in the next big patch. Until then, however, patch 11.12 will have to tide us over. League of Legends is available now on PC. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official League of Legends site.