Lion Guardian Boss Guide: How to Beat Lion Guardian in Elden Ring

Elden Ring players who are currently exploring the depths of Stormveil Castle will inevitably come face to face with a Lion Guardian, the area’s sub-boss who will prove to be, for those who just arrived at the area, a more than fair challenge of not only their gear but also of their understanding of the game’s combat system. With that said, and to help all of those currently struggling to make a pelt out of the boss, here’s how to beat a Lion Guardian in Elden Ring.

How to Beat the Lion Guardian in Elden Ring

Like many of the other enemies you will be able to face on Elden Ring, the Lion Guardian will be extremely agile, so much that it may be hard to pinpoint his location, as he will continue to jump around the area. With that said, when facing the enemy with a melee build, we recommend that you focus on getting close to him, preferably with a shield, as you dodge his advances and get him open for an attack of your own.

If you plan on facing the boss with a ranged build, focus on staying out of reach while dealing constant damage, using Ashes summons is also highly advised, as the summons will keep the enemy occupied and open for attacks. All of the Lion Guardian attacks will be easy to avoid, but don’t get cooky, as even one hit may be enough to end you.

Now that you know how to beat the Lion Guardian, it’s important to point out that, after your encounter on Stormveil Castle, you will be able to face the enemy again in a few other locations, such as on Fort Gael and Redmane Castle, both located on Caelid, and on Castle Sol, located on the Mountaintops of the Giants region.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, exclusively via Steam. You can check out our review of the From Software’s newest epic here.

- This article was updated on March 15th, 2022