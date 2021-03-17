Update 1.04 has arrived for Little Nightmares II, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.
The new update should be available now on various platforms that have Little Nightmares II. The version number of the update on PS4 is 1.04.
While the game released with lots of fan and critical reception, the launch wasn’t perfect as some bugs existed. Today’s new patch should rectify some of the problems that players had been experiencing since the game’s launch one month ago.
You can read the PS4 changelog details posted down below.
Little Nightmares II Update 1.04 Patch Notes
- Addressed audio related issues.
- Added gameplay optimizations
- Addressed frame drop and freezing issues
- Added performance and stability improvements
- Fixed blue screen issues on PS4
- Added fixes for stuttering/lag issues
- Other under the hood fixes
We reviewed the game last month and thought it was a wonderful experience. It’s a game that is just as enjoyable as the first one. It is also a game that is sure to scare some gamers due to its creepy nature.
Little Nightmares II is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch platforms. Patch sizes will vary depending on the platform you own.