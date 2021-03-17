Update 1.04 has arrived for Little Nightmares II, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The new update should be available now on various platforms that have Little Nightmares II. The version number of the update on PS4 is 1.04.

While the game released with lots of fan and critical reception, the launch wasn’t perfect as some bugs existed. Today’s new patch should rectify some of the problems that players had been experiencing since the game’s launch one month ago.

You can read the PS4 changelog details posted down below.

Little Nightmares II Update 1.04 Patch Notes

Addressed audio related issues.

Added gameplay optimizations

Addressed frame drop and freezing issues

Added performance and stability improvements

Fixed blue screen issues on PS4

Added fixes for stuttering/lag issues

Other under the hood fixes

We reviewed the game last month and thought it was a wonderful experience. It’s a game that is just as enjoyable as the first one. It is also a game that is sure to scare some gamers due to its creepy nature.

Little Nightmares II is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch platforms. Patch sizes will vary depending on the platform you own.