Lost Ark: All 10 Sunbright Hill Mokoko Seed Locations

Lost Ark players can, during their many travels throughout the many areas that form the world of Arkesia, collect thousands of different collectibles, all sure to reward them for their efforts with a wide amount of handy items. With that said, among the many collectible items players can get their hands on in the game, the Mokoko Seeds can be considered the most common ones, which does not mean that they are easy to spot. Now, to help you get all of the Mokoko Seeds available in Lost Ark, here’s where to find all the Mokoko Seeds present in the Sunbright Hill area.

All 10 Sunbright Hill Mokoko Seed Locations

In total, you will be able to find 10 Mokoko Seeds in the Sunbright Hill area. With that said, upon entering the area from Dyorika Plains, you will be able to find the first Mokoko Seed by going forward to the main path. Upon finding the first seed, you will be able to find the second seed by continuing forward, past the first intersection. After getting the first two seeds, you will be able to find the third and fourth ones in the area’s second intersection, the fifth and sixth seeds, on the other hand, will be close to the area’s first Waypoint, located close to the Repair station. You will be able to find the seventh seed by going to the path west of the waypoint and then heading to a dead-end located north of it. To conclude, you will be able to find the eighth seed in an area southwest of the second Waypoint, the ninth seed by going to Sunbright Hill’s westmost area, and the tenth seed by heading to the intersection located in front of the area’s second Waypoint. You can check out the exact location of all the Mokoko Seeds present in Sunbright Hill, as they are featured in Lost Ark’s interactive map, below:

Now that you know the location of all Mokoko Seeds featured in Sunbright Hill, don’t forget to check out the location of all seeds featured in Prideholm, Loghill, and Ancient Elveria.

You can currently play Lost Ark exclusively on Steam. for those looking to start their journey with a little extra, you can also get the first batch of Amazon Prime Gaming rewards, featuring a good amount of early game items, by logging into your account on the service and claiming them.

- This article was updated on February 23rd, 2022