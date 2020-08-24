Madden 21 – How To Spotlight Receiver

Madden 21 is here as the latest entry in the annual sports franchises, with the gameplay typically being about the same as in the past. There are still plenty of gameplay mechanics that many people will never even bother with or even know exist, such as the spotlight a receiver feature. This is built for when you are having trouble keeping a receiver covered, though it does come with a downside.

How To Spotlight Receiver

Spotlighting a receiver makes them the focus of your defense to stop, which can help shut them down if they are catching any and everything. This process takes a number of steps to pull off though, which you may struggle to find if you don’t already know how to do it.

To start off, you need to press Triangle to bring up the Secondary pre-snap adjustments menu. From here, you can press X to select Individual and this will bring up an additional menu. On this one, press the corresponding button for the receiver that you want to spotlight. After you press that button, a new menu will come up, where you can press X to spotlight and that will then spotlight that receiver for you on that one play.

The downside here though is that this can leave other areas of your defense vulnerable if the opponent catches on. This is why you cannot be reliant on spotlighting receivers throughout the game, as you will constantly be getting beat in other areas of the field. What you should do instead if sparingly try and use it when you think that player is going to be target on a play. It is also a good idea to let the CPU handle that part of the field and perhaps you help cover the gaps yourself to help yourself.