Madden 21- How To Use Hurry Up Offense

Football is all about being the team with the most points when the time runs out, with the clock itself playing a major role in the game. This includes not just running the clock down throughout the game to limit the opponent’s possessions, but often will involve having to make your way down the field in a two minute drive to win the game. With the clock not stopping on first downs like in college, using the hurry up offense will prove to be vital when it comes down to the end of the game and this guide will explain how you can do it.

How To Use Hurry Up Offense

The hurry up offense is an effective method of picking up the pace in Madden, which can really help you get an advantage against the defense when you find something that is working successfully.

To use the hurry up offense, simply call a play and execute it. Once the play it over though, don’t just wait for the playcall screen to come back up in few seconds. Instead, you want to hold the Triangle button down immediately. Doing this should automatically bring your team back to the line and be ready to strike again.

When in the hurry up offense, you can still select a different play, though from the same playbook. This isn’t always available, such as online, so a lot of times you may be stuck with the same play. However, you can definitely audible out of the play if you want to pick a different play while still keeping the opponent on their toes with the speedy decision.

While it may be necessary to use the hurry up offense at the end of game especially, you can really do it at anytime. This can be used as an effective method of offense, especially when you have a fast offense as is. Sometimes this will force the defense to have to burn a time out to change their defensive set to counter what you’re doing, so it can really help you a lot in the long run.