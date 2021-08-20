Madden 22 Fastest Way to Get MUT Coins

The Madden Ultimate Team mode is one that revolves around earning currency called MUT Coins and using that currency to buy packs of player cards that allow you to build your team. MUT can be a bit of grind, so in this guide we’ll explain the fastest ways to earn MUT Coins in Madden 22.

How to get MUT Coins in Madden 22

There are a number of different ways to earn MUT Coins in Madden 22. These include completing different types of challenges or using the systems of the game to build your stash of this currency.

Completing Missions

Complete Solo Challenges

Complete Weekly and Daily Challenges

Auction House

Quick Sell Cards You Don’t Want

These are the main ways that you can earn MUT Coins fast in Madden 22. Let’s go over each method and how to complete them.

Completing Missions – The Campaign

Missions in Madden 22 are one of the fastest ways to earn big MUT Coin payouts, especially the “The Campaign” mission available here at launch. There are over 100,000 coins up for grabs by completing the challenges in this mode. To get there simply tab over to the “Missions” menu item and play the campaign.

Completing Solo Battles for MUT Coins

In Solo Battles you can take on lineups from the Madden community each week to earn rewards. There are three different updates throughout the week: Update 1 – Monday 10:30 AM thru Wednesday 10:29 AM Update 2 – Wednesday 10:30 AM thru Friday 10:29 AM and Update 3 from Friday 10:30 AM thru Monday 8:30 AM.

Each rank has huge payouts for MUT Coins. For example, just in Rank 1 you can earn 280,000 MUT Coins. Solo Battles can be found under the “Play” section of the main UT menus.

Complete Weekly & Daily Challenges for MUT Coins

The rewards in the challenge section of Ultimate Team vary. They can be MUT Coins or Card Packs and other rewards. If you’re looking for coins, simply seek out the challenges which offer MUT coins as a reward. To kick off the Season, the Superstars: Blast Off challenge offers 1000 Coins as a reward for completion. You’ll also find that The Campaign missions can be found in this section as well.

You can get here by going to the “Play” section of the Ultimate Team menu.

Auction House + Trades

The Auction House allows you to buy cards that you want to add to your team, but if you’re really saavy you can sell the players you don’t to rake in the MUT Coins. Have a player who is popular that you don’t like? It’s highly likely that someone will overpay for them in the Auction House. Are you more into arbitrage opportunities? Trade a lower value card for a higher value card and then send that higher value card to the Auction House for pure profit.

You can find the Auction House in the “Marketplace” Section of the menu. At the bottom of the page in the middle.

Quick Sell Your Cards for Coins

You’ll be getting a ton of different rewards in Madden Ultimate Team and they all have MUT Coin value attached to them. When you’re in a rewards screen you can always just quickly sell the item for a guaranteed amount of coins. Alternatively you can go to the binder in the My Team section to quick sell cards as well.

Other Ways to Get MUT Coins in Madden 22

These aren’t the only ways to earn MUT Coins and Coins aren’t the only way to get the things that you want. There are rewards in just about every mode of Madden that can reward you Ultimate Team Coins to purchase packs. But if you are short on coins you can always take the easy way out and purchase currency to purchase them instead.