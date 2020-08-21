Madden NFL 21 – How to Strip The Ball / How to Cause a Fumble

In Madden 21 fumbles are a natural part of the game, but you can force a fumble as well. In this guide we’ll explain what you need to do in Madden 21 to strip the ball and how to cause a fumble in the game. While this is not a guarantee to cause a fumble automatically, it does give you a higher chance.

How to Strip the Ball

If you want to try and strip the ball in Madden 21 you will want to be hitting the RB/R1 button while you are on defense.

Press RB on Xbox Controller

Press R1 on PlayStation Controller

There are best times to try and strip the ball. You’ll want to focus on stripping the ball when players are fighting for extra yards. Players are more susceptible to fumbling when they are stood up, fighting for extra yards and not protecting the ball.

Using the strip ball button in Madden 21 won’t automatically cause a fumble. You’ll need to look for good opportunities to attempt to strip. Note that attempting to strip may result in a missed tackle if you’re too aggressive.