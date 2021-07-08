Madden NFL 21 Online Servers Are Down For Maintenance Today (July 8)

EA Sports has now announced that it will be doing server maintenance to Madden NFL 21 today. This means the servers will be down until the maintenance period has finished.

There are two maintenance periods happening later today on July 8th, 2021. The first maintenance will happen at 5 AM ET and will last for six hours.

The second maintenance starts at 11 PM ET and the period will last for a further nine hours long. You can read the full announcement below from the EA forums.

Maintenance Schedule

There will be two server maintenances for Madden NFL 21 on Thursday, July 8th:

5:00 AM – 11:00 AM ET

11:00 PM – 7:00 AM ET

During this time, all servers will be offline and unavailable. Please make sure to finish your games and save any progress before the maintenance begins.

Also, Solo Battles will be gated up to one hour prior to maintenance to protect players from any issues and will unlock after maintenance is complete.

Madden NFL 21 is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One platforms. Later this year will also see the release of Madden NFL 22 for similar platforms. You can check out our preview of Madden NFL 22 simply by clicking this link.