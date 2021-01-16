Update 1.23 has arrived for Madden NFL 21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update is a very small one, bringing very little in the way of gameplay changes or content additions. Instead, this patch adds an updated Pro Bowl roster. This also includes the winners of the Video Game Numbers Challenge, Miles Sanders and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Other than that, though, there isn’t much else in this patch. Here’s everything new with Madden NFL 21 update 1.23.

Madden NFL 21 Update 1.23 Patch Notes

There are no official patch notes for this update because there really aren’t any significant new additions, but the update Pro Bowl roster is now available. Here are all the changes with today’s update.

Updated Pro Bowl Roster Includes Video Game Numbers Challenge Winners ( Miles Sanders and Clyde Edwards-Helaire) Playing with the updated Pro Bowl roster is found under Exhibition>Pro Bowl



There are no gameplay changes or content additions in this update. The previous patch for Madden NFL 21 brought balance adjustments to the game as well as Spongebob SquarePants content to The Yard mode to celebrate the NFL’s partnership with Nickelodeon.

Madden NFL 21 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For more information regarding this update, visit the official EA forum.