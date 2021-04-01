Update 1.27 has arrived for Madden NFL 21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this update. This update has fixes for both the current-gen and next-gen versions of Madden NFL 21. Several on-field animations have been fixed across all platforms, and additional minor issues have been addressed as well. Here’s everything new with Madden NFL 21 update 1.27.

Madden NFL 21 Update 1.27 Patch Notes

Madden NFL 21 (Xbox Series X|S & PS5)

Key Highlights:

Multiple on-field play and animation fixes

Gameplay Updates:

Fixed an issue allowing the play to sometimes be incorrectly blown dead If the QB stood still for a significant duration of time. DEV NOTE: This issue would sometimes occur in situations where a user on defense would put extra defenders into coverage forcing the offensive user to wait for a Receiver to break open versus the additional defenders in coverage. The play would be blown dead due to logic that was incorrectly detecting the forward progress to be stopped in this situation, which we have corrected.

Fixed an exploit allowing a user on defense to go offsides and block a field goal while losing and after the penalty was accepted, the half would end without another attempt on the untimed down.

Fixed an issue causing multiple sideline characters to clip into the walls in the Falcons stadium.

Fixed an issue causing the Center to sometimes fall to the ground at the snap on under-center plays. This was caused by a detected physics collision between the center and QB that led to a stumble animation, which has been fixed.

Fixed an issue on the play Gun Wing Stack PA Slide preventing the receiver icons from appearing after the play-fake.

General stability fixes

Madden NFL 21 (Xbox One, PS4, PC, Stadia)

Key Highlights:

Multiple on-field play and animation fixes

Gameplay Updates:

Fixed an issue allowing the play to sometimes be incorrectly blown dead If the QB stood still for a significant duration of time. DEV NOTE: This issue would sometimes occur in situations where a user on defense would put extra defenders into coverage forcing the offensive user to wait for a Receiver to break open versus the additional defenders in coverage. The play would be blown dead due to logic that was incorrectly detecting the forward progress to be stopped in this situation, which we have corrected.

Fixed an exploit allowing a user on defense to go offsides and block a field goal while losing and after the penalty was accepted, the half would end without another attempt on the untimed down.

Fixed an issue causing multiple sideline characters to clip into the walls in the Falcons stadium.

Fixed an issue on the play Gun Wing Stack PA Slide preventing the receiver icons from appearing after the play-fake.

General stability fixes

Madden NFL 21 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Madden site.