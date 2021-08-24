Madden NFL 22 Servers Down For Maintenance Today (August 24th)

Madden NFL 22 may have just come out, but work is still underway to keep the game stable for the foreseeable future. This is because maintenance for the game will be happening later today.

Due to the maintenance of Madden NFL 22, EA Sports notes the servers will be offline and unavailable for a brief period of time. This will affect all game modes in the game that require you to be online. MUT mode is the biggest mode to be affected by this.

You can read the full announcement of the maintenance posted down below.

Maintenance announcement

“There will be a server maintenance for Madden NFL 22 on Tuesday, August 24th at 6:00 AM ET.

During this time, servers can be offline and unavailable temporarily. Please make sure to finish your games and save any progress before the maintenance begins.

Also, Solo Battles will be gated as early as 5:00 AM ET to protect players from any issues and will unlock after maintenance is complete.

The Madden Team”

The servers should be up shortly after maintenance. It does not look like the maintenance period will be lasting too long. Info taken above is from the EA website. Madden NFL 22 is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia platforms.