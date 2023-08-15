Madden NFL 24 Graphics Modes: Performance vs Image Quality Differences Explained

Image: Electronic Arts

Madden NFL 24 is the 2023 installment in the long-running Madden franchise of games and you may wonder what the difference is between the Image Quality and Performance mode options. It can be important to choose the setting which matters the most to you before you start running across the field. This article will take you through exactly what the graphics mode differences are.

Major Difference Between Image Quality and Performance Mode in Madden NFL 24

The main difference between the Image Quality and Performance modes is that the Graphics (Image Quality) mode will purely focus on keeping the resolution at the maximum. Performance mode on the other hand will improve the frame rate for the game so if you are someone who wants as many frames per second as you can get, I would recommend performance mode.

Image Quality Mode Key Details

Anyone who would like to make sure that the visual quality is at the top standard for the title should choose Image Quality. You won’t get as many frames per second but if you aren’t prone to noticing major differences in the frame rate then it will ensure you a higher detailed image result on the screen. I personally always tend to pick Graphics/Image Quality Mode for any game I play unless there is obvious frame jitters/lag.

Performance Mode Key Details

For those playing Madden NFL 24 on Xbox Series X/S, you can experience the gameplay on/around 120FPS with the performance mode enabled. If you are on PlayStation 5 then you will only be able to reach a capped maximum of 60FPS instead. It is unknown why it was decided upon to have the PlayStation 5 only be able to run at 60FPS but it shouldn’t detract from your gameplay.

Now that you know about each mode and what they entail, you can get back to the field and listen to the soundtrack while making winning streaks in your team’s name!

- This article was updated on August 15th, 2023