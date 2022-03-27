March 28 Wordle Answer: Hints and Solution for Wordle 282

It’s a new day, and that means there’s a new Wordle. The past few Wordle puzzles have been more difficult than usual, but today’s word is a welcome change of pace since it’s much easier. Still, if you need help saving your streak or find yourself running out of guesses, then we’ve got your back. Here are some helpful hints and the solution for Wordle 282 on Monday, March 28.

What is Wordle?

As many of you may know, Wordle is a daily word game that tasks players with guessing a new five-letter word every day. You only have six attempts before being locked out for the day, but the game does give you a little bit of guidance. If you guess any letters in the correct spots, they’ll turn green. If they’re in the word but should be somewhere else, they’ll turn yellow. Any entirely wrong guesses will turn gray.

Those are the only hints that the game gives you, but some players need a bit more help. Keep reading on below for hints about the March 28 Wordle word.

March 28 Wordle Hints

Here are a few hints for the March 28 Wordle.

There are no double letters in this word.

This word has two vowels.

This word is a past-tense verb.

This word starts with the letter F.

Those four hints should help you get started on the right path with your guesses or help you out if you’re stuck with today’s puzzle. If you still can’t figure out what the March 28 Wordle is, however, then keep reading on to learn the answer to Wordle 282.

Wordle 282 Answer

If you still can’t guess today’s word even with all of the hints above, then there’s no need to worry. Your streak lives to see another day. The March 28 Wordle answer is FOUND. There’s a new Wordle every day, so be sure to check back here often if you ever find yourself stuck with a particularly tricky word of the day.

You can play Wordle now for free in your web browser.