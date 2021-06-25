Mario Golf Super Rush – Does It Have amiibo Support

Mario Golf Super Rush is the latest in the long line of Mario sports spinoff titles, which has including multiple golf games over the years. Camelot is in charge yet again with the goal is delivering an exciting experience for fans of both simple Mario sports games and golf aficionados alike. As with most Nintendo games, the talk of amiibo comes up pretty often. Even though the number of amiibo coming out has slowed down in recent years, we’re still getting them. This always prompts people to ask whether or not a new game is supported and so we are here to answer that very question for Mario Golf Super Rush and if amiibo can be used with it.

Does It Have amiibo Support?

amiibo were first released back in 2014 alongside the release of Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, which has led to so many over the years. While it started with the Super Smash Bros. line that is still going, there have been many other series of amiibo as well. One of the larger groups is easily the Super Mario series that released most of the staple characters within it like not just Mario, but also characters like Toad and Boo.

Considering Mario Golf Super Rush’s roster is made up of plenty of these character that already have existing amiibo, you would think they would be able to be used in some fashion. However, that does not appear to be the case right now at least.

Mario Golf Super Rush does not appear to have any form of amiibo support that anyone knows of at least right now. Some were hoping for maybe special costumes or boosts, but there is no way to use it in the game currently unless they have it hidden or something.

This seems like a strange decision as it would have been a perfect time to release some new amiibo for newcomers like Pauline and such to then use in the game. We’ve already seen some games with very minimal usage, so it’s just weird that there was no support for amiibo included at all.

Mario Golf Super Rush is now available exclusively for Nintendo Switch.