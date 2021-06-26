Mario Golf Super Rush – How To Unlock More Outfits

While your clubs are definitely the most important part of the golfing experience both in real life and in Mario Golf Super Rush, teeing off in style is also pretty nice as well. When it comes to Mario Golf Super Rush, clothing isn’t just for aesthetics to look good on the green, but rather has some very important uses. That’s why we have put together a guide to tell you what outfits you can purchase and what they do.

How To Unlock More Outfits

Beyond the basic clothes that you start with in the game, there are six additional pieces of clothing that you can unlock, including three pieces of attire and three pairs of shoes. Each of these have different perks, such as reducing the stamina burn or reducing speed loss in certain cases. With the various competitions that you will be participating in where you are running all around the course, having the right outfit on can be very important, so we have compiled an easy to access list below of the six items an and where you will find them.

Bonny Greens Shop Stamina Attire – 800 coins Reduces stamina burn when dashing. Grass Shoes – 500 coins Reduces speed loss in the rough.

Ridgerock Lake Shop Attack Attire – 800 coins Reduces stamina burn during Special Dashes. Climbing Shoes – 500 coins Reduces speed loss on inclines.

Balmy Dunes Shop Cool Attire – 1, 000 coins Reduces water loss. Desert Shoes – 800 coins Reduces speed loss in bunkers, quicksand, and waste areas.



Those are all of the Outfits that you’ll be able to unlock in Mario Golf Super Rush, but make sure to take a look at the different Clubs and Equipment that you can unlock for the game as well.

Mario Golf Super Rush is now available exclusive for Nintendo Switch. Make sure to check out all of our other guides as well if you need additional help with the game.