Update 1.1.0 has arrived for Mario Golf: Super Rush, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Version 1.1.0 is the day one patch for Mario Golf: Super Rush. It will be a good idea to download the update before you play the game when you get it.

As of right now, the update is available for the Japanese version of the game. There’s no doubt the rest of the world will receive this same update upon launch.

The update adds some gameplay tweaks as well as some other adjustments to the game modes. You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Mario Golf: Super Rush Update 1.1.0 Patch Notes

Cup competition

-Added “Yes / No” selection for happening events. If you select “Yes”, a happening event will occur at regular intervals during play.

Adventure in the Mario world (adventure mode)

-“Challenge” of “Shot from tee”, “Approach” and “Putter” has been added. Additional challenges can be challenged from Fire Bros, which appears in the practice area of ​​each town.

-We have added a “lesson” where you can learn how to use spins and how to deal with the wind. Additional lessons can be learned from Hammer Bros, which appears in the practice areas of each town.

-Adjusted some effects on the progress of the game.

Swing operation

-When trying to swing, “Swing” is displayed on the screen.

-Adjusted the game balance for swing input.

Local communication / online communication

-Changed to display the name of the opponent player.

-The communication status is displayed even during play.

General

-Adjusted the display position such as the character information displayed during play.

-Adjusted the production of the result.

-In addition, we have adjusted the game balance and fixed some problems so that you can play the game comfortably.

For more on this update, you can visit the official support website. Mario Golf: Super Rush should be out now for the Nintendo Switch platform.