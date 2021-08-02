Update 2.9.2 has arrived for Mario Kart Tour and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Mario Kart Tour has been out for a while now, and Nintendo is still pumping out newer update patches for the game.

The free to play game has had new content released over the last few months, although this new patch released today isn’t anything too special. The new patch in question addresses some known issues with the game.

These known issues should be fixed when you download the new update on your mobile or tablet devices. Anyway, you can read the full patch notes for the game posted down below.

Mario Kart Tour Update 2.9.2 Patch Notes

Addressed known issues:

Support Code: 805-9151 may be displayed after the start of a new tour and players cannot log in to the game.

After launching the game, data may stop at 12% and does not load any further.

There is a low change that an error may occur when doing a Jump Boost during a race.

Error 805-9874 may occur.

If you want to know more about the game in general, you can visit the official Play Store and App Store. Mario Kart Tour is out now for the iOS and Android devices.