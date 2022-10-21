Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: How to Unlock Rabbid Rosalina

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is now in the hands of fans worldwide, allowing them to have a brand-new tactical shooting experience in lands beyond the Mushroom Kingdom. As they travel through strange new worlds, they’ll find a plethora of content including new playable characters. Among these characters is a Rabbid with clothing and abilities similar to the fan-favorite character Rosalina. Fans will be able to unlock Rabbid Rosalina in Sparks of Hope simply by playing the main story, though it might take some time to do so.

When does Rabbid Rosalina Unlock in Sparks of Hope?

Players will be able to use Rabbid Rosalina when they reach the second planet and enter the boss fight with Midnite. She will join the party automatically at the start of the fight, though she isn’t given a proper introduction until after the battle. You can take advantage of this, as you’ll be able to check out her special weapon and strengths during the boss fight itself. Of course, you’ll still need to clear the fight if you want to make full use of Rabbid Rosalina and continue the story.

Midnite is the main barrier between you and a full unlock of Rabbid Rosalina. You’ll need to defeat her throughout a number of different phases, so get ready for a very long fight. Her first phase will make use of enemies mostly weak to Ooze, while her second and third phases will throw in plenty of enemy Bob-ombs. If you’re having trouble getting used to Rabbid Rosalina, you can mess around with your team composition and your unlocked Sparks at the start of the first phase. The arena in which you fight Midnite has plenty of elevation, so make use of team jumps if you need to reach your foes faster. There will still be a lot more missions to complete after this, but at least you’ll be able to do them with Rabbid Rosalina on your side!

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is a Nintendo Switch exclusive.