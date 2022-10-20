How Long Does Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Take to Beat?

Mario + Rabbids: Parks of Hope is out now and it promises a fun return to the tactical, comedic adventures we saw in the first game. This sequel provides fans of the franchise with a new set of challenges and even new characters to enjoy as they adventure through perilous, colorful domains. But for fans of the turn-based tactical experience, you might be wondering how much you’ll be getting out of the experience, and how long Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will take to beat.

How Long is Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope?

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is about 15-20 hours long if you play through the main story mode. This isn’t including the side content, however, as this can double your playthrough if you’re looking to get the most out of the experience. A full playthrough with side quests including Sparks, World Coins, and Secret Areas will run you closer to 30-35 hours. This is of course dependent on how much time you spend over each turn, how well you play the game, and how much extra time you spend just drinking in everything the game has to offer. Much like how Kingdom Battle surprised us with how fun it is, Sparks of Hope adds even more.

Sparks of Hope is a greater visual treat than Kingdom Battle, and you might notice some pleasant visual similarities to not only Super Mario Galaxy, but also Sunshine. It features open environments, a great free-movement system, flexible customization options, and plenty of charm for those who remain skeptical of a Mario crossover with a Ubisoft property. If you’re looking for a quick playthrough of just the main content, you’re in for a good weekend. But if you’re looking for the whole package, you’re in for a good time, with enjoyable content even between the combat portions. In every way, this game seems to improve on the plucky XCOM-like formula of the previous game and feels incredibly original.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope released on October 20, 2022, for Nintendo Switch.