Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Release Time: When Does the Game Unlock on Nintendo Switch?

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, the latest collaboration between Nintendo and Ubisoft, will soon reach the hands of Switch players everywhere. Building on foundations laid out from the previous title, Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope promises improved features and an expanded story for fans to enjoy. The game is available for pre-order and pre-load on the official Nintendo store, possibly leading to many fans staying on their Switch to constantly check when the game will be available. Fans will want to know the exact release time of Sparks of Hope so they can jump into this newest Mario + Rabbids adventure without having to waste any time.

When is the Release Time for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope?

The game releases on October 20th, 2022. The exact time of its release is not currently known. If one follows patterns set by other Ubisoft titles, they can assume that Sparks of Hope is likely to become available at around midnight in their local time zone. It should be noted that this time might be inaccurate depending on where you’re located, as Nintendo Support states that some third-party titles do not become available until 12:00 PM PT. Fans wanting to start the game before anyone else should clear their nightly schedule, as the game could release well after midnight depending on their time zone. Of course, this does not reflect physical copies of the game, as these can be played without restrictions on time.

Like with Kingdom Battle, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will feature DLC in a collection of separate packs. One such pack will include the long-awaited return of Rayman, adding him to the roster of playable characters. A release date for this DLC has not been shared at this moment, but it will likely be a few months before fans can expect this new content. In the meantime, fans can jump straight into Sparks of Hope on release to both enjoy the new adventure and prepare for post-launch inclusions!

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will release as a Nintendo Switch exclusive on October 20, 2022.