Marvel Future Revolution Codes (August 2021): Free Costumes, Gold, and More

Looking for Marvel Future Revolution promo codes? Marvel’s open-world action RPG recently launched on mobile devices, and players are already grinding away and powering up their roster of heroes. Some people are understandably looking for ways to get ahead, and that’s where promo codes come in. Netmarble regularly releases coupon codes that can be redeemed for free costume pulls, gold, resources, upgrade materials, and more. Here are all the active Marvel Future Revolution codes.
Marvel Future Revolution Promo Codes
There are currently three active codes. Each of them is listed below.
- GAMESPOTMFR – Redeem this code for 50 Potential Reports
- MFRLIVE – Redeem this code for a Costume Box
- LAUNCH825 – Redeem this code for 50,000 Gold
How to Redeem Codes in Marvel Future Revolution
If you are playing on Android, then you can redeem codes from within the game. Follow these steps to redeem codes on Android devices:
- Start Marvel Future Revolution
- Tap the icon with three lines in the top right corner of the screen
- Tap Settings at the bottom of the screen
- Navigate to the Account tab
- Tap Coupon
- Input the promo code and tap confirm
If you are an iOS player, then you’ll have to enter your codes on the Netmarble website because Apple does not allow users to input promo codes in-game. Follow these steps to redeem codes on iOS:
- Start Marvel Future Revolution
- Tap the icon with three lines in the top right corner of the screen
- Tap Settings at the bottom of the screen
- Navigate to the Account tab
- Copy your Account ID
- Go to the Netmarble coupon redemption website
- Enter your Account ID and select your server
- Input the promo code and tap confirm
Marvel Future Revolution is available now on mobile devices.