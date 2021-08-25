Marvel Future Revolution Codes (August 2021): Free Costumes, Gold, and More

Looking for Marvel Future Revolution promo codes? Marvel’s open-world action RPG recently launched on mobile devices, and players are already grinding away and powering up their roster of heroes. Some people are understandably looking for ways to get ahead, and that’s where promo codes come in. Netmarble regularly releases coupon codes that can be redeemed for free costume pulls, gold, resources, upgrade materials, and more. Here are all the active Marvel Future Revolution codes.

Marvel Future Revolution Promo Codes

There are currently three active codes. Each of them is listed below.

GAMESPOTMFR – Redeem this code for 50 Potential Reports

– Redeem this code for 50 Potential Reports MFRLIVE – Redeem this code for a Costume Box

– Redeem this code for a Costume Box LAUNCH825 – Redeem this code for 50,000 Gold

How to Redeem Codes in Marvel Future Revolution

If you are playing on Android, then you can redeem codes from within the game. Follow these steps to redeem codes on Android devices:

Start Marvel Future Revolution

Tap the icon with three lines in the top right corner of the screen

Tap Settings at the bottom of the screen

Navigate to the Account tab

Tap Coupon

Input the promo code and tap confirm

If you are an iOS player, then you’ll have to enter your codes on the Netmarble website because Apple does not allow users to input promo codes in-game. Follow these steps to redeem codes on iOS:

Start Marvel Future Revolution

Tap the icon with three lines in the top right corner of the screen

Tap Settings at the bottom of the screen

Navigate to the Account tab

Copy your Account ID

Go to the Netmarble coupon redemption website

Enter your Account ID and select your server

Input the promo code and tap confirm

Marvel Future Revolution is available now on mobile devices.