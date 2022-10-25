Marvel Snap Tier List: The Best Cards, Ranked

Marvel Snap allows players to assemble decks featuring a wide array of both heroes and villains, many of which are sure to turn your deck into a powerhouse. But what are the best cards in the game? With that said, to allow you to assemble your dream deck in the game, here’s what are the best cards of each type in Marvel Snap, as well as a full tier list.

It’s important to point out that all cards can excel when played under the right deck composition. With that said, the tier lists below are made taking into account each card’s overall effect, their ability to work in both focused and mixed decks, as well as their ability to counter other decks.

Marvel Snap Tier List: The Best Cards and Characters, Ranked

Before we head to the cards, it’s important to point out that the S-tier category features cards that are capable of shifting the game, as well as working amazingly well in a wide array of different decks. Cards that excel and are key pieces in select decks are also featured there. An example can be seen in both Odin and White Tiger, which can, while in the same deck, really shift the game in your favor.

A-Tier cards are cards that can work well as part of offensives but cannot shift the game by themselves, while B and C-tier are cards that need set conditions and compositions to shine.

The Best Energy Cost 0-1 Cards in Marvel Snaps: All 0-1 Energy Cards Ranked

Among the cards costing 1 Energy or less, Ant-Man and Quicksilver are the best for starter decks, thanks to their ability to allow you to either start with an upper hand or set the stage for a buff. For focused decks, Nightcrawler, Deadpool, and Sunspot deserve a special mention, thanks to their ability to constantly increase your power throughout the match.

You can check out a tier list featuring all the cards which cost 1 energy or less below:

S-Tier: Ant-Man / Ebony Man / Electra / Nightcrawler / Quicksilver / Sunspot / The Hood / Deadpool

Ant-Man / Ebony Man / Electra / Nightcrawler / Quicksilver / Sunspot / The Hood / Deadpool A-Tier: Agent 13 / Blade / Hawkeye / Human Torch / Rocket Raccoon / Uatu the Watcher

Agent 13 / Blade / Hawkeye / Human Torch / Rocket Raccoon / Uatu the Watcher B-Tier: Angel / Iceman / Iron Fist / Kong / Nova / Quinjet / Squirrel Girl / Yellowjacket

Angel / Iceman / Iron Fist / Kong / Nova / Quinjet / Squirrel Girl / Yellowjacket C-Tier: Mantis / Misty Knight / Wasp / Yondu / Zero

The Best Energy Cost 2 Cards in Marvel Snaps: All Energy Cost 2 Cards Ranked

Among the cards costing 2 Energy, Angela can be considered one of the best, thanks to her high utility. Like Venom among the 3 Energy cards, Carnage is also a highlight, thanks to the card’s ability to gain an extreme buff while also unlocking field effects and open spaces.

You can check out a tier list featuring all the cards which cost 2 energy below:

S-Tier: Angela / Baron Mordo / Bucky Barnes / Carnage / Goose / Medusa / Morbius / Okoye

Angela / Baron Mordo / Bucky Barnes / Carnage / Goose / Medusa / Morbius / Okoye A-Tier: Adam Warlock / Armor / Cable / Dagger / Daredevil / Domino / Invisible Woman / Kraven / Psylocke

Adam Warlock / Armor / Cable / Dagger / Daredevil / Domino / Invisible Woman / Kraven / Psylocke B-Tier: Beast / Black Widow / Cloak / Falcon / Forge / Hazmat / Mister Sinister / Mojo / Multiple Move / Scorpion / Sentinel / Star-Lord / The Collector / Wolverine

Beast / Black Widow / Cloak / Falcon / Forge / Hazmat / Mister Sinister / Mojo / Multiple Move / Scorpion / Sentinel / Star-Lord / The Collector / Wolverine C-Tier: Coleen Wing / Colossus / Lizard / Quake / Scarlet Witch / Shocker / Swarm / Viper

The Best Energy Cost 3 Cards in Marvel Snaps: All Energy Cost 3 Cards Ranked

Among the 3 Energy Cost cards, Venom is in our opinion the best. Iron Heart is, on the other hand, the best for early players using a started deck. thanks to its handy buff.

You can check out a tier list featuring all the cards which cost 3 energy below:

S-Tier: Cerebro / Cosmo / Gambit / Ironheart / Lockjaw / Venom / Vulture / Wave / Patriot

Cerebro / Cosmo / Gambit / Ironheart / Lockjaw / Venom / Vulture / Wave / Patriot A-Tier: Bishop / Brood / Captain America / Deathlock / Doctor Strange / Mister Fantastic / Nakia / Rogue / Storm / Thor / Wolfsbane

Bishop / Brood / Captain America / Deathlock / Doctor Strange / Mister Fantastic / Nakia / Rogue / Storm / Thor / Wolfsbane B-Tier: Black Cat / Debrii / Electro / Green Goblin / Groot / Hulk Buster / Juggernaut / Kingpin / Moon Knight / Morph / Mystique / Polaris

Black Cat / Debrii / Electro / Green Goblin / Groot / Hulk Buster / Juggernaut / Kingpin / Moon Knight / Morph / Mystique / Polaris C-Tier: Cyclops / Killmonger / Lady Sif / Maximus / Rhino / Sabretooth / Sword Master / The Punisher

The Best Energy Cost 4 Cards in Marvel Snaps: All Energy Cost 4 Cards Ranked

Among the 4 energy cost cards, Rescue and Wong are undoubled the best, the former for its ability to get a massive boost, thus working as a joker, and the latter thanks to its ability to allow you to end the game in a single turn.

You can check out a tier list featuring all the cards which cost 4 energy below:

S-Tier: Rescue / Wong

Rescue / Wong A-Tier: Crossbones / Crystal / Dracula / Drax / Ghost Rider / Hell Cow / Jubilee / Miles Morales Spider-Man / Sandman / Spider-Man / The Thing / Thypoid Mary / Rockslide

Crossbones / Crystal / Dracula / Drax / Ghost Rider / Hell Cow / Jubilee / Miles Morales Spider-Man / Sandman / Spider-Man / The Thing / Thypoid Mary / Rockslide B-Tier: Enchantress / Jessica Jones / Mister Negative / Moon Girl / Namor / Omega Red / Shang Chi / Strong Guy / White Queen

Enchantress / Jessica Jones / Mister Negative / Moon Girl / Namor / Omega Red / Shang Chi / Strong Guy / White Queen C-Tier: Ka-Zar / Warpath /

The Best Energy Cost 5 Cards in Marvel Snaps: All Energy Cost 5 Cards Ranked

Among the energy cost 5 cards, the best card for early decks is Iron Man, thanks to its ability to double your total in its area. For movement-focused decks, Vision is also highly recommended; Both the White Tiger and the Captain Marvel cards can excel as jack-off-all-trades thanks to their utility and, in White tiger’s case, great synergy with field and card effects.

You can check out a tier list featuring all the cards costing 5 energy below:

S-Tier: Captain Marvel / Hoggoblin / Iron Man / Jane Foster / Trackmaster / Vision / White Tiger

Captain Marvel / Hoggoblin / Iron Man / Jane Foster / Trackmaster / Vision / White Tiger A-Tier: Abomination / Back Bolt / Blue Marvel / Devil Dinosaur / Gamora / Nick Fury / Ronan / Spider-Woman

Abomination / Back Bolt / Blue Marvel / Devil Dinosaur / Gamora / Nick Fury / Ronan / Spider-Woman B-Tier: Aero / Doctor Octopus / Klaw / Leech /Magik / Professor X / Red Skull / Sera

The Best Energy Cost 6+ Cards in Marvel Snaps: All Energy Cost 6+ Cards Ranked

Among the cards costing more than 6, America Chavez may be one of the best for early players. While Odin and Armin Zola excel thanks to their ability to work extremely well with On-Reveal-focused decks.

You can check out a tier list featuring all the cards costing 6+ energy below:

S-Tier: America Chavez / Armin Zola / Death / Hela / Leader / Odin / Onslaught

America Chavez / Armin Zola / Death / Hela / Leader / Odin / Onslaught A-Tier: Apocalypse / Doctor Doom / HULK / Magneto / Spectrum / The Infinaut

Apocalypse / Doctor Doom / HULK / Magneto / Spectrum / The Infinaut B-Tier: Agatha Harkness / Destroyer / Giganto / Heimdall / Ultron

You can play Marvel Snap right now on both PC and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on October 25th, 2022