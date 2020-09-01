Game Guides

Marvel’s Avengers Full Achievement List

All achievements and how to get them.

September 1st, 2020 by Diego Perez

Marvel’s Avengers is available now worldwide, and there are tons of achievements to earn if you’re playing on Xbox. Snagging every achievement and getting that sweet 1000G is pretty easy with Avengers provided you put in a little work, but it’s nothing you can’t handle. There are difficulty related achievements but not for the story, so play through the campaign however you like. There are not any missable achievements in Marvel’s Avengers, however. There are achievements for reaching certain power levels or completing side missions on high difficulties though, so you will have to endure some challenges at the endgame.

Marvel’s Avengers Full Achievement List

Here are all 50 achievements in Marvel’s Avengers. There are SPOILERS below.

Achievement Description Gamerscore
On the Mountaintop Reach Power Level 150 with any Hero 30 G
Back in Business Earn a total of 250 Hero Levels across the entire Hero Roster 30 G
Group Effort Reach Faction Rank 25 in any faction 25 G
Super Hero Business Complete 10 assignments 10G
Team Player Reach Hero Level 5 with five different heroes 20 G
Time to Shine Reach Hero Level 50 and purchase all skills for any hero 25 G
Tentative Peace Complete 15 Villain Sectors 15 G
Gold Star Success Complete 100 assignments 25 G
Treasure Trove Open 50 Cache strongboxes 20 G
Honeycomb Hideout Complete five Hive missions 15 G
Former Glory Complete the “Iconic Avengers” mission chain 20 G
Clear Skies Complete the “A Global Offensive” mission chain 25 G
To the Dark and Back Again Complete 50 Hive missions 30 G
Rough and Tumble Reach a combo of 20 hits or higher 10 G
And That’s How It’s Done Defeat 10 or more enemies with a single Heroic ability activation 10 G
Seeing Stars Earn a five star rating on an objective without any team member taking damage 20 G
Trying on Perfection Earn a 100% rating on a mission without any team member being downed 20 G
Holding It Down Complete 30 War Zones at Challenge III or higher rating 25 G
The Best Around Earn a 100% rating for any War Zone at Challenge IV rating 25 G
More Important Things to Do Complete any mission in under three minutes 25 G
The Best Defense Defeat any 20 different enemy types 20 G
Old Fashioned Beat Down Complete HARM Challenges I to V 25 G
Prized Collection Collect a full comic set 15 G
Information Overload Collect 50 intelligence files 15 G
Wanting for Nothing Collect 500 gear items 15 G
Odds and Ends Collect three Artifacts 15 G
Savior of the People Rescue 100 AIM prisoners 20 G
Become Legend Equip all Legendary or better gear with any hero 10 G
Fundamentally Flawless Defeat 50 enemies with Assault Heroic or Ultimate Heroic abilities 10 G
Muahahahahaha! Fully upgrade an Artifact 20 G
Investing in the Future Fully upgrade any gear item 10 G
Shopping Spree Purchase an item from two different faction vendors 10 G
Breaking and Entering Break into 30 Depots 15 G
A Surprise Every Time Open 100 strongboxes 20 G
Truly Elite Complete an Elite Heroic Hive 25 G
Golden Ticket Reach the VIP balcony 20 G
The Adventure Begins Escape the clutches of AIM in New York 20 G
Lost But Not Forgotten Discover the location of the Chimera 20 G
A Little Bit Broken Rescue Bruce Banner 20 G
From the Ashes Recover the SHIELD Protocols 20 G
No Suit, No Problem Recruit Tony Stark 20 G
Patent Violation Destroy the AIM arc reactor 20 G
Gone to Ground Locate the Ant Hill 20 G
Itsy Bitsy Recruit Black Widow 20 G
A Novel Way to Travel Rescue Inhumans from the research facility 20 G
Thunderous Applause Stop the Helicarrier from crashing into New York City 20 G
Unparalleled View Reach the AIM space station 20 G
Welcome Back, Old Friend Rescue Captain America 20 G
Avengers Assemble Reunite the Avengers 20 G
New Girl Makes Good Defeat MODOK and the Kree 50 G

 

