Marvel’s Avengers Full Trophy List

September 1st, 2020

Marvel’s Avengers is available now worldwide, and there are tons of trophies to earn if you’re playing on PS4. Snagging every trophy and getting that sweet platinum is pretty easy with Avengers provided you put in a little work, but it’s nothing you can’t handle. There are difficulty related trophies but not for the story, so play through the campaign however you like. There are not any missable trophies in Marvel’s Avengers, however. There are trophies for reaching certain power levels or completing side missions on high difficulties though, so you will have to endure some challenges at the endgame.

Here are all 51 trophies in Marvel’s Avengers. There are SPOILERS below.

Omega Level Accomplishment Earn all trophies Platinum
On the Mountaintop Reach Power Level 150 with any Hero Gold
Back in Business Earn a total of 250 Hero Levels across the entire Hero Roster Silver
Group Effort Reach Faction Rank 25 in any faction Silver
Super Hero Business Complete 10 assignments Bronze
Team Player Reach Hero Level 5 with five different heroes Bronze
Time to Shine Reach Hero Level 50 and purchase all skills for any hero Bronze
Tentative Peace Complete 15 Villain Sectors Bronze
Gold Star Success Complete 100 assignments Silver
Treasure Trove Open 50 Cache strongboxes Bronze
Honeycomb Hideout Complete five Hive missions Bronze
Former Glory Complete the “Iconic Avengers” mission chain Bronze
Clear Skies Complete the “A Global Offensive” mission chain Bronze
To the Dark and Back Again Complete 50 Hive missions Silver
Rough and Tumble Reach a combo of 20 hits or higher Bronze
And That’s How It’s Done Defeat 10 or more enemies with a single Heroic ability activation Bronze
Seeing Stars Earn a five star rating on an objective without any team member taking damage Bronze
Trying on Perfection Earn a 100% rating on a mission without any team member being downed Bronze
Holding It Down Complete 30 War Zones at Challenge III or higher rating Bronze
The Best Around Earn a 100% rating for any War Zone at Challenge IV rating Bronze
More Important Things to Do Complete any mission in under three minutes Bronze
The Best Defense Defeat any 20 different enemy types Bronze
Old Fashioned Beat Down Complete HARM Challenges I to V Silver
Prized Collection Collect a full comic set Bronze
Information Overload Collect 50 intelligence files Bronze
Wanting for Nothing Collect 500 gear items Bronze
Odds and Ends Collect three Artifacts Bronze
Savior of the People Rescue 100 AIM prisoners Bronze
Become Legend Equip all Legendary or better gear with any hero Bronze
Fundamentally Flawless Defeat 50 enemies with Assault Heroic or Ultimate Heroic abilities Bronze
Muahahahahaha! Fully upgrade an Artifact Bronze
Investing in the Future Fully upgrade any gear item Bronze
Shopping Spree Purchase an item from two different faction vendors Bronze
Breaking and Entering Break into 30 Depots Bronze
A Surprise Every Time Open 100 strongboxes Bronze
Truly Elite Complete an Elite Heroic Hive Silver
Golden Ticket Reach the VIP balcony Bronze
The Adventure Begins Escape the clutches of AIM in New York Bronze
Lost But Not Forgotten Discover the location of the Chimera Bronze
A Little Bit Broken Rescue Bruce Banner Bronze
From the Ashes Recover the SHIELD Protocols Bronze
No Suit, No Problem Recruit Tony Stark Bronze
Patent Violation Destroy the AIM arc reactor Bronze
Gone to Ground Locate the Ant Hill Bronze
Itsy Bitsy Recruit Black Widow Bronze
A Novel Way to Travel Rescue Inhumans from the research facility Bronze
Thunderous Applause Stop the Helicarrier from crashing into New York City Bronze
Unparalleled View Reach the AIM space station Bronze
Welcome Back, Old Friend Rescue Captain America Bronze
Avengers Assemble Reunite the Avengers Bronze
New Girl Makes Good Defeat MODOK and the Kree Gold

