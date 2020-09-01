Marvel’s Avengers is available now worldwide, and there are tons of trophies to earn if you’re playing on PS4. Snagging every trophy and getting that sweet platinum is pretty easy with Avengers provided you put in a little work, but it’s nothing you can’t handle. There are difficulty related trophies but not for the story, so play through the campaign however you like. There are not any missable trophies in Marvel’s Avengers, however. There are trophies for reaching certain power levels or completing side missions on high difficulties though, so you will have to endure some challenges at the endgame.
Marvel’s Avengers Full Trophy List
Here are all 51 trophies in Marvel’s Avengers. There are SPOILERS below.
|Achievement
|Description
|Gamerscore
|Omega Level Accomplishment
|Earn all trophies
|Platinum
|On the Mountaintop
|Reach Power Level 150 with any Hero
|Gold
|Back in Business
|Earn a total of 250 Hero Levels across the entire Hero Roster
|Silver
|Group Effort
|Reach Faction Rank 25 in any faction
|Silver
|Super Hero Business
|Complete 10 assignments
|Bronze
|Team Player
|Reach Hero Level 5 with five different heroes
|Bronze
|Time to Shine
|Reach Hero Level 50 and purchase all skills for any hero
|Bronze
|Tentative Peace
|Complete 15 Villain Sectors
|Bronze
|Gold Star Success
|Complete 100 assignments
|Silver
|Treasure Trove
|Open 50 Cache strongboxes
|Bronze
|Honeycomb Hideout
|Complete five Hive missions
|Bronze
|Former Glory
|Complete the “Iconic Avengers” mission chain
|Bronze
|Clear Skies
|Complete the “A Global Offensive” mission chain
|Bronze
|To the Dark and Back Again
|Complete 50 Hive missions
|Silver
|Rough and Tumble
|Reach a combo of 20 hits or higher
|Bronze
|And That’s How It’s Done
|Defeat 10 or more enemies with a single Heroic ability activation
|Bronze
|Seeing Stars
|Earn a five star rating on an objective without any team member taking damage
|Bronze
|Trying on Perfection
|Earn a 100% rating on a mission without any team member being downed
|Bronze
|Holding It Down
|Complete 30 War Zones at Challenge III or higher rating
|Bronze
|The Best Around
|Earn a 100% rating for any War Zone at Challenge IV rating
|Bronze
|More Important Things to Do
|Complete any mission in under three minutes
|Bronze
|The Best Defense
|Defeat any 20 different enemy types
|Bronze
|Old Fashioned Beat Down
|Complete HARM Challenges I to V
|Silver
|Prized Collection
|Collect a full comic set
|Bronze
|Information Overload
|Collect 50 intelligence files
|Bronze
|Wanting for Nothing
|Collect 500 gear items
|Bronze
|Odds and Ends
|Collect three Artifacts
|Bronze
|Savior of the People
|Rescue 100 AIM prisoners
|Bronze
|Become Legend
|Equip all Legendary or better gear with any hero
|Bronze
|Fundamentally Flawless
|Defeat 50 enemies with Assault Heroic or Ultimate Heroic abilities
|Bronze
|Muahahahahaha!
|Fully upgrade an Artifact
|Bronze
|Investing in the Future
|Fully upgrade any gear item
|Bronze
|Shopping Spree
|Purchase an item from two different faction vendors
|Bronze
|Breaking and Entering
|Break into 30 Depots
|Bronze
|A Surprise Every Time
|Open 100 strongboxes
|Bronze
|Truly Elite
|Complete an Elite Heroic Hive
|Silver
|Golden Ticket
|Reach the VIP balcony
|Bronze
|The Adventure Begins
|Escape the clutches of AIM in New York
|Bronze
|Lost But Not Forgotten
|Discover the location of the Chimera
|Bronze
|A Little Bit Broken
|Rescue Bruce Banner
|Bronze
|From the Ashes
|Recover the SHIELD Protocols
|Bronze
|No Suit, No Problem
|Recruit Tony Stark
|Bronze
|Patent Violation
|Destroy the AIM arc reactor
|Bronze
|Gone to Ground
|Locate the Ant Hill
|Bronze
|Itsy Bitsy
|Recruit Black Widow
|Bronze
|A Novel Way to Travel
|Rescue Inhumans from the research facility
|Bronze
|Thunderous Applause
|Stop the Helicarrier from crashing into New York City
|Bronze
|Unparalleled View
|Reach the AIM space station
|Bronze
|Welcome Back, Old Friend
|Rescue Captain America
|Bronze
|Avengers Assemble
|Reunite the Avengers
|Bronze
|New Girl Makes Good
|Defeat MODOK and the Kree
|Gold
GAME DEALSGet Twitch Prime For Free Right Now and get in-game items, rewards, and free games