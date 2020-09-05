Marvel’s Avengers – How To Access Photo Mode

Marvel’s Avengers has been in production for awhile, but it has finally arrived to overall better reception than a lot of people thought it would. The game has some very interesting set pieces for you to experience, making the ability to capture those events yourself all the more important. For this reason, Crystal Dynamics has included a Photographer Mode in the game and this guide will tell you how to access it.

How To Access Photo Mode

Photo Mode is shown off to you very early in Marvel’s Avengers, but is something you may just skip over and not really play around with due to wanting to check out the game itself first. Since this may be something you might want to do later and forgot how, this is how to do it.

While playing the game, hit the pause button to bring up the menu. From there, you will notice Photographer Mode listed at the top of the menu here. From there, you can see the respective button for your platform and controller that you have to hit to open it.

From here, you will then be in the Photographer Mode itself, which has plenty of options for you to mess around with. These include choosing the Control Mode from Free or Orbit, as well as the Roll setting that tilts the screen if you so choose.

You also have some filter options to choose from here if you want to make the setting itself look a little different in your picture. These are done through different Lens and Effects that are available. In addition, you can also choose to remove certain characters from the image if you want. You can have it to where only your player character shows up or even none at all to where it’s just the environment itself.

Needless to say, you’ve got some options to play around with and it is definitely something you’ll want to check out when playing.