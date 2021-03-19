Marvel’s Avengers: How to Migrate PS4 Save Data to PS5

Now that the PS5 version of Marvel’s Avengers is out, you may want to transfer your old save data to the PS5. The developer has now given people advice on how to to this.

The first thing you will have to do is download the fully patched versions of Marvel’s Avengers. This includes both the PS4 version and the PS5 version. It should take up about 120GB of data on the SSD.

The official Twitter page then posted advice on how to transfer the data. You can read the necessary steps posted down below.

How To Migrate Your Save From PS4 To PS5

Launch the fully patched PS4 version and go to the save migration tab on the main menu to initiate the upload. Once the migration is done, launch the PS5 version, where you’ll be prompted to download the data. Even if you have the PS4 and PS5 version of the game on the same console, save migration is necessary to boot the save on the PS5 version. You’ll need to download the latest update for the PS4 version so you can download the PS5 version. If you’re running the version of the PS4 game that has not been updated, you won’t see the save migration tab, and won’t be able to transfer save data.

After you have done all that, you’re free to delete the old PS4 version. It’s worth noting using the PS Plus cloud storage transfer feature doesn’t work. You have to do this odd method to transfer saves between the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game.