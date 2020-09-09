Marvel’s Avengers Update 1.06 Patch Notes

The latest patch for Marvel’s Avengers has been released, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this update. There are different tweaks across every platform, but the main focus of this patch is fixing glitches, bugs, and other minor issues. There is a larger patch coming in the next few days, but these fixes will have to hold us over for now. In the meantime, here’s everything new with Marvel’s Avengers update 1.06.

Avengers Update 1.06 Patch Notes

Resolved an infrequent bug where players are unable to progress with the campaign due to an infinite loading screen. This patch does not resolve the fix for those who have already encountered it – bad save states will be resolved in V1.3.0.

Addressed majority of instances of a partially loaded Helicarrier which resulted in characters infinitely falling out of the world when trying to access the Avengers Initiative. There are rare instances where this could happen still, but the patch ensures that loading back into the main menu and then returning to the Avengers Initiative will resolve it. We are still working to eliminate this bug entirely.

Campaign Mission reward outfits will no longer disappear from Cosmetics Inventory UI. This presented as costumes that were previously unlocked through campaign progress – such as the Stark Tech outfits – reverting to a locked state. We prevented this from happening in V1.2.5, but the patch does not return outfits for those who have already encountered it – bad save states will be resolved In V1.3.0.

Marketplace and Challenge Card outfits will be restored and no longer become re-locked in the Cosmetics Inventory UI. This presented as costumes that were previously unlocked through online play – such as Hero Challenge Card rewards, pattern drops, and faction vendors – reverting to a locked state

Updated Community Challenge UI that now reflects current community progress.

Backup Save UI improvements

Load time optimizations

Xbox Only: Achievements should now unlock and increment properly. We are still investigating if all Achievements will be granted retroactively – our current theory is that story-based will, but challenge-based will not.

This update fixes the major issue that players have been facing since launch that causes unlocked outfits to become locked again. Unfortunately, there is no way to recover outfits affected by this glitch until the next patch, but Crystal Dynamics has prevented it from happening with new outfits. It also fixes an issue where players would fall out of the world when trying to play the Avengers Initiative. According to Crystal Dynamics, a larger patch will drop sometime in the next few days that will address some of the more serious problems with the game.

- This article was updated on:September 9th, 2020