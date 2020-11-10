Update 1.14 has been released for Marvel’s Avengers, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this new patch. This is a small patch that showed up unannounced, so it’s highly unlikely that there will be any new content in this update. It’s most likely just bug fixes and other adjustments, especially considering the last big update to the game recently added SHIELD Substation Zero and Tachyon Rifts in the first significant content drop since the game released. The update weighs in at roughly 2.69 GB on PlayStation 4 and players on other platforms can expect a similar download size. Here’s everything new with Marvel’s Avengers update 1.14.

Marvel’s Avengers Update 1.14 Patch Notes

There are no official patch notes for Marvel’s Avengers update 1.14 right now. The update has just started rolling out across all platforms, and Crystal Dynamics tends to post patch notes after an update goes live. With some small patches, they sometimes don’t even post patch notes at all.

Most major content for Marvel’s Avengers has been pushed back indefinitely, so don’t expect to see any new content in this update. Kate Bishop and Hawkeye, the game’s first post-launch heroes, have been delayed until further notice. Bishop was initially slated for release in late October followed by the release of Hawkeye’s update sometime in November. The next-gen version of the game for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S has also been pushed back to 2021 for further tweaks and optimization.

We’ll update this article when official patch notes become available. Stay tuned to the official Marvel’s Avengers site for details.

Marvel’s Avengers is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.