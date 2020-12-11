Update 1.19 for Marvel’s Avengers has been released, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update weighs in at just over 100 MB, so there aren’t too many changes included. This is a minor hotfix patch that aims to fix a few issues introduced with the most recent update that brought Kate Bishop to the game. Here’s everything new with Marvel’s Avengers update 1.19.

Marvel’s Avengers Update 1.19 Patch Notes

Fixed an issue where the teleportation of Kate Bishop doesn’t work on mouse and keyboard, when defense mode is set to toggle in the settings.

Fixed an issue where the friend feed wasn’t showing if friends were playing Marvel’s Avengers.

Minor stability fixes.

This update was released mainly to address a PC-centric issue with Kate Bishop where her teleportation would not work under certain conditions. On all platforms, a bug was fixed with the game’s friend feed, and as always, this patch includes minor stability fixes. This patch is already rolling out across all platforms, so you should see it in your download queue soon.

Marvel’s Avengers is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. A next-gen version of the game is currently in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Marvel’s Avengers site.