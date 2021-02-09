Marvel’s Avengers released last September and certainly did not have the successful launch and following months that Square Enix had hoped for. Kate Bishop released late last year, with fans waiting to see previously revealed characters like Hawkeye. While we are not getting that right now, the Marvel’s Avengers Update 1.24 patch notes have been revealed with plenty of different changes to the game.

Marvel’s Avengers Update 1.24 Patch Notes

This is far from a minuscule update in the amount of changes within it, as update 1.24 has a lot of content in it, ranging from the campaign to multiplayer and more. You can see the Marvel’s Avengers Update 1.24 patch notes below or on the Marvel’s Avengers website.

New Features

Due to continued exploration and defending of Earth, we have increased resource caps to the following:

Polychoron = 999

Upgrade Modules = 999

DNA Keys = 99

Fragments = 99,999

Units = 999,999

Reassemble Campaign and Avengers Initiative

Taking AIM Operation Kate’s HARM Room is now replayable for everyone who has already completed it Switching to the Taking AIM Operation and then returning to the Reassemble Campaign no longer results in players being unable to interact with the next campaign interaction prompt Improved lighting on Getz during cinematic prior to fighting him in Masks

More than Inhuman The More than Inhuman mission no longer disappears from the War Table

Reassemble Campaign New Normal Using grapple swing before it was unlocked in the tutorial no longer gets the camera stuck in a bad position on some occasions The Road Back Fixed an infinite black screen during transition to Kamala waking up after battle on the helicarrier deck To Find Olympia

Fixed a rare issue where Kamala could not interact with the 3rd console when trying to power the doors to the Archive

To Stand Alone Fixed occurrence where Black Widow couldn’t interact with the first console Fixed an issue where the control panel would not raise out of the ground following the Veil of Shadows tutorial Fixed a rare issue where combat did not progress after fighting the first Adaptoid in the lobby Fixed an area with missing collision and a hidden strongbox

Once an Avenger Fixed a rare issue where enemies did not spawn after transition into the room after Kamala broke the door

By Force of Mind Fixed a rare issue where the second combat encounter wouldn’t progress after defeating the first wave Fixed an infinite black screen if a player jumped off the platform of the first combat area just as the final enemy was killed Fixed a rare issue where Hulk did not smash the door, preventing progression after the chase sequence

Fixed an issue where players could not complete the objective in the Rockets’ Red Glare mission

Multiplayer & Matchmaking

The “Unable to Join Strike Team” message no longer displays incorrectly when trying to join a player that had been already matched

Fixed an issue where a player may be invisible to their Strike Team members

SPIN Exo suppression fields are now visible to all players

Various matchmaking optimizations and fixes

Art & Animation

Fixed text/imagery and textures used on…And We’re Back!, Mayhem Over Manhattan, and Rockets’ Red Glare

Black Widow’s hair now displays correctly on her Classic Stealth outfit

Iron Man’s Low Battery emote now displays correctly

User Interface

Players with Mobile or Dynamic controller layouts no longer need to double tap when attempting to ping for it to function

Tooltips now properly populate when hovering over minor/major Artifacts

Items marked for mass dismantle are now properly indicated by a red square preceding the dismantling

Fixed an issue where tracking an excursion on the War Table would highlight completed missions as well as missions that still needed to be completed

Fixed a rare issue that would cause unintended text to appear when selecting a challenge level via the War Table

Fixed an issue where players were unable to change heroes in the Quinjet for Hive missions

Various crash, black screen, and infinite loading screen fixes

Fixed an issue that could result in Iconic Missions not showing up correctly

Combat

Kate’s Explosive Arrow landing indicator now displays correctly with its trajectory indicator

Kate’s Quantum Field skill now correctly displays the Area of Effect indicator when used near walls

The War Ship’s flamethrower turrets now properly target and engage players

Fixed a rare issue that caused Adaptoids to sometimes grab players, despite perfect dodging the attack

Improved the notification players receive when being targeted by Adaptoid beam attacks

Pressure plates now activate correctly after performing combat around them Kate Bishop now consistently activates pressure plates correctly

Fixed an issue where one player’s hero was immobilized at the start of an Elite Hive mission in multiplayer

Kate is no longer invulnerable during Quantum Surge with the Overcharge Regenerator perk equipped

The Quantum Regenerator perk now works as intended, granting additional health and energy

The Blink Shroud perk correctly activates Kate’s Ultimate Heroic rather than Quantum Shroud

Kate Bishop can no longer “fly” when jumping after blink-dashing in mid-air

Kate can now be revived correctly as a companion after getting downed by an Adaptoid

Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause Hulkbuster to lose functionality when Thor uses his support heroic

Fixed various issues that allowed players to go out of bounds

Fixed multiple issues with enemies spawning out of bounds

Gear, Challenges & Rewards

Ms. Marvel’s Iconic Outfit is no longer locked after finishing The Magnificent Ms. Marvel mission chain

Fixed an issue where tracking the Global Offensive mission chain would sometimes give improper objective direction

The description of Priority Missions now display the correct Legendary Gear rewards and not Exotic Hivemind Gear

Modules and resource rewards are now affected by the difficulty modifier

Vaults no longer drop Rare Gear if you’re above Power Level 80 as mission completion rewards. Instead, Epic Gear or Legendary Hero Set Gear will now be rewarded

Hivemind Gear: Kate’s Hivemind Gear will now use her set names Melee and Ranged items will now have their third perk tied to what status effect rolls they have as their first and second perk. Example: If you got 2 plasma perks, the third will be plasma reinforcing or Jarvis-related Cosmic damage perks can now appear on Hivemind Gear

Tachyon Surge Gear: Defensive perks will now appear more often on Defensive Gear Ranged-focused perks will now appear more often on Ranged Gear

Cosmic Gear: Added more Cosmic arrow perks for Kate

Last Avenger Standing: Gear dropped after the first overall completion will always be Legendary Jarvis Gear or Exotic Hero Gear with an equal chance at either

Fixed an issue where players could not obtain the required item to complete the Harvest: Wiring Bundles Assignment

Due to future refocusing efforts, players can no longer complete challenges in the HARM Room that require defeating a specific enemy or defeating enemies using a specific attack/damage type

Rescuing all hostages now properly counts towards challenges and faction assignments

