Update 1.28 has arrived for Marvel’s Avengers and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added to this patch. This new patch is to address players that had trouble transferring saves between PS4 to PS5.

The new Avengers update should be available on PlayStation and PC platforms. The file size is only a few MBs if you have the PS4 version of the game. The number of the update on PS5 is version 1.000.005. The patch notes are a bit scarce, but you can see the details posted down below.

Marvel’s Avengers Update 1.28 Patch Notes

Various bug fixes and improvements

Crystal Dynamics posted about the small issue yesterday on the game’s official Twitter page. Here’s what they had to say.

“If you’re encountering this issue on PS5 and have just migrated your save, you will not yet have a back-up save on PS5. However, you can work around this by restoring your back-up save on PS4, and then migrating your save to the PS5 again. This should resolve the issue on PS5. If neither of those work, we are working on a hotfix patch to address this issue. Your save data will not be lost! This hotfix has been pushed to PS4 and PS5.”

If you had this issue yesterday, today’s patch should fix the problem for you. However, you can contact Crystal Dynamics on social media if you are getting more problems with the game.

Marvel’s Avengers is out now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One.