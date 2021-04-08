Update 1.31 has arrived for Marvel’s Avengers, however the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch, is still unknown.

The update 1.31 was implemented for one reason alone, to fix the game-crashing bug that is plaguing the whole Marvel’s Avengers community. A day ago, Crystal Dynamics released a well-spoken update, 1.30, however along with it, this ‘lethal’ issue was brought together as well, making the game unplayable for a lot of people out there.

Marvel’s Avengers Update 1.31 Patch Notes

As mentioned above, the full list of patch is not announced yet, with the team claiming that this patch was just to remove the crashing issue. Reddit and other forums are flooded with players mentioning they can’t even play the game, and this new update seemingly fixed this for almost all of them, bar some exceptions.

A temporary fix was presented at first, which while troublesome, it made the game actually playable. You had to uninstall the game, without deleting your save data, then download it again. The installed version would be the 1.29 one, avoiding the corrupted data of 1.30, so you would be able to actually enjoy the game without crashing.

Everything mentioned above is supposedly fixed with the new patch 1.31, making Marvel’s Avengers playable once more, without any hiccups. The moment the full patch notes list is announced, we will update the article here. For the time being, here is the list of the update 1.30 patch notes, that seemingly placed the game to the annoying situation it was before:

Added support for Nvidia’s DLSS upscaling technology.

Fixed problems with mouse & keyboard sprint, when set to hold to sprint option is enabled.

Fix for Thor and Captain America ranged abilities when using toggle to aim.

Addressed save game-related issues.

Fixed progression-related issues.

Fixed game loading issue.

Added general gameplay stability and performance fixes.

Added gameplay optimizations.

Other minor fixes.

Marvel’s Avengers is available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Google Stadia. For more information about the game, make sure to check the official website.

- This article was updated on:April 8th, 2021