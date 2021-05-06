Update 1.36 has arrived for Marvel’s Avengers, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Starting today, players will be able to take part in the Rooskaya Protocols event, focusing around Black Widow’s past and a suspicious virus. You will be able to clear chain missions ending to various rewards, gathering Protocol Chips in the process. Expect numerous new outfits and nameplates to collect, alongside a good number of additional goodies.

The event itself will span a series of extra instances coming later on this month, for but for now, feel free to update the game with the 1.36 patch and initiate the Rooskaya Protocols.

Marvel’s Avengers Update 1.36 Patch Notes

The official patch notes list is still not shared, however, Crystal Dynamics ensured that we will be getting the official blog post today. We will update this article the moment we have more info, and for the time being, here is everything publicly shared for the Rooskaya Protocols, by the devs:

“As we revealed a few weeks ago, the Red Room Takeover Event will begin in May. Well, it’s May! We’d like to take this time to give an overview of what you can expect starting with the fact that this event will take place in two parts: the Rooskaya Protocols and the Red Room Takeover.

The Rooskaya Protocols will initiate from May 6 to May 20. A virus has infected several AIM Synthoids. Its origin is unknown and untraceable, but the name “Rooskaya Protocols” is embedded in the data, indicating a potential connection to Black Widow’s past.

Unique mission chains will appear during the Rooskaya Protocols that each have multiple objectives. They range from defeating enemies with specific Heroics to completing a specific mission type like a Vault. One of the main objectives in each of these missions is to defeat Synthoids in order to collect a number of Protocol Chips – these Protocol Chip objectives must be done with either the player, a Strike Team member, or a Companion in the role of Black Widow.

Completing these mission chains will reward you with either Upgrade Modules or Polychoron. Furthermore, the very first completion of any of these mission chains will reward you with a team Rooskaya Protocols animated nameplate.

Speaking of nameplates, we’ll have Hero-specific ones on sale in the Marketplace:

May 6 – May 13: Iron Man, Ms. Marvel, Kate Bishop, Captain America

Iron Man, Ms. Marvel, Kate Bishop, Captain America May 13 – May 20: Black Widow, Hulk, Thor, Hawkeye

We’re introducing a new outfit set: the Red Room Outfits. Forged in the unforgiving strife of its namesake, the Red Room Outfit set captures the darkness and cunning one needs to survive such a place in a combination of daunting, dangerous red and sleek, stoic black.

May 6 – May 13: Hulk, Thor, Hawkeye

Hulk, Thor, Hawkeye May 13 – May 20: Iron Man, Ms. Marvel, Kate Bishop, Captain America

Finally, Black Widow’s Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Endgame” Outfit will also be in the Marketplace on May 6!

The Red Room Takeover itself will begin on May 20 where players will need to survive Yelena Belova’s deadly HARM Room – a difficult feat only the most agile can achieve. We’ll go over the Red Room Takeover in next week’s blog!”

Marvel’s Avengers is available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Google Stadia. For more information about the game, make sure to check the official website.