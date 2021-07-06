Update 1.42 has arrived for Marvel’s Avengers and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

This update should be out later today on all platforms of Marvel’s Avengers on July 6th, 2021. If you are playing the PS4 version of the game, the update patch should be version number 1.42. If you are playing the PS5 version of the game, the update patch should be 01.000.019.

While we may have to wait for new content to drop in the game, this new update is to make sure the gameplay is more stable. Today’s update is mostly about bug fixes mainly. You can check out the full patch notes down below.

Marvel’s Avengers Update 1.42 Patch Notes

REASSEMBLE CAMPAIGN & AVENGERS INITIATIVE

The Vault Onboarding mission now properly updates after completing a SHIELD Cache.



Players no longer automatically swaps to Hulk when choosing To Find Olympia from the Avengers Initiative War Table during Kamala’s portion of the level.

ART & ANIMATION

Captain America’s “Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame” Outfit’s shield now displays correctly in the Reassemble Campaign’s final battle and ending cinematics if equipped.



Captain America’s “Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame” Outfit’s shield is now oriented correctly on his back so the star faces upwards.

USER INTERFACE

The “Back in the Game” buff no longer appears when switching characters.



Mission tooltips for the Mega Hive now correctly mention that only 4 Heroic Gauntlets need to be completed instead of 8.



A snippet of code no longer appears in the tooltip of the Red Room Uniform.

COMBAT

Players can no longer use the Void Tech Transponder to shrink Monica in Beating the Odds.

GEAR, CHALLENGES, & REWARDS

Gamma Resistance will no longer show up in the Buff feed as [REDACTED BUFF] Resistance.

KNOWN ISSUES

Enemies may not spawn in some floors in Last Avenger Standing.

More info about this patch can be seen on Steam. Marvel’s Avengers is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia platforms.